Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $60/month. Carports are available for our residents to rent. Other, assigned: $50/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $60/month. Carports with garage-style overhead doors are available to rent.