San Jose, CA
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes

401 Briar Ridge Drive · (408) 556-9082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0169 · Avail. now

$2,483

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0262 · Avail. now

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0161 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0185 · Avail. now

$2,802

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 0260 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 0114 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
garage
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes in San Jose, CA 95123 is centrally located just off of Blossom Hill Road with a Lucky Supermarket and Starbucks next door. Residents enjoy a solar heated swimming pool, free Wi Fi, fitness center with yoga room, outdoor fireplace lounge and grilling stations. Carport parking throughout the community. Apartments feature full size washers and dryers, air conditioning, walk in closets, kitchen pantries and a balcony/patio in every home. Smart home technology available in every home! Across the street from the Westfield Oakridge Mall, 5 minutes from the Ohlone/Chynoweth Light Rail Station and next to Allen at Steinbeck Elementary School. Pet friendly and smoke free. Guarantors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $60/month. Carports are available for our residents to rent. Other, assigned: $50/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $60/month. Carports with garage-style overhead doors are available to rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes have any available units?
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $2,483 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes have?
Some of Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
