Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access yoga garage

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes in San Jose, CA 95123 is centrally located just off of Blossom Hill Road with a Lucky Supermarket and Starbucks next door. Residents enjoy a solar heated swimming pool, free Wi Fi, fitness center with yoga room, outdoor fireplace lounge and grilling stations. Carport parking throughout the community. Apartments feature full size washers and dryers, air conditioning, walk in closets, kitchen pantries and a balcony/patio in every home. Smart home technology available in every home! Across the street from the Westfield Oakridge Mall, 5 minutes from the Ohlone/Chynoweth Light Rail Station and next to Allen at Steinbeck Elementary School. Pet friendly and smoke free. Guarantors welcome!