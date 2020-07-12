/
/
/
renaissance
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:44 AM
123 Apartments for rent in Renaissance, San Jose, CA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
44 Units Available
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,807
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,878
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
23 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,267
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,328
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4285 Verdigris Circle
4285 Verdigris Circle, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1850 sqft
4285 Verdigris Circle Available 08/15/20 Prime Location Single Family Home - This prime location Santa Clara single family home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths 1,850 sqft of living space is the place to be. Solid wood flooring throughout the first floor.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4177 Boneso Cir
4177 Boneso Circle, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1139 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020. or call us (425) 321 0364. Plus take advantage of a $1000.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:57am
1 Unit Available
94 Mirabelli Circle
94 Mirabelli Circle, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1385 sqft
SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2ztJfzLZJXY Come check out this newly-furnished 3-bed, 3-bath 2-story townhome that is a corner unit with only 1 shared wall.
Results within 1 mile of Renaissance
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
90 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
$
22 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,893
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
10 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,325
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,996
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
14 Units Available
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,722
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1001 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:30am
94 Units Available
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1074 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:40am
20 Units Available
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1345 sqft
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2145 KINGSBURY CIRCLE
2145 Kingsbury, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1600 sqft
2145 KINGSBURY CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY ROBINS RUN HOME* EXCELLENT LOCATION IN SANTA CLARA * CLOSE TO FULLER PARK, LEVI'S STADIUM, RIVERMARK AND MERCADO SHOPPING.
Results within 5 miles of Renaissance
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
29 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,964
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,146
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
11 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,287
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
58 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:18am
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,146
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
20 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
18 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
24 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
7 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,539
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
21 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,558
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
29 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
