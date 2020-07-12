/
blackford
221 Apartments for rent in Blackford, San Jose, CA
81 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
1 Unit Available
3649 Williams Rd
3649 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1400 sqft
3649 Williams Rd San Jose, CA 95117 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath, townhouse located in Northern San Jose (Blackford District). It is situated just off of San Tomas Expressway for easy freeway access. This is a 4 unit townhouse complex.
1 Unit Available
4127 Blackford Cir
4127 Blackford Circle, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1025 sqft
Charming 2 Master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse has easy access to 280 for commuting. This unit is close to Santana Row and Valley Fair mall providing quick access to restaurants and shopping. With 1025 Sq. Ft.
25 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,507
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
39 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,747
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
30 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,689
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1159 sqft
FLEXIBLE TOURING OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLEWelcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
5 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,015
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,361
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1331 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
2 Units Available
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
720 sqft
In a quiet neighborhood. Pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clothes care center, resort-inspired pool and a picnic area. Located near Santana Row. Spacious interiors with a patio or balcony.
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
7 Units Available
The Greenery Apartment Homes
999 W Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
834 sqft
Great serenity, great value. The Greenery is a lush, beautiful, and peaceful community, green with trees, gardens, and pathways.
1 Unit Available
1174 Bismarck Drive
1174 Bismarck Drive, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1174 Bismarck Drive Available 07/18/20 Remodeled duplex, 2 bedroom + office in Campbell - Clean and bright, this 2 bedroom + office home is located on a tree lined street just off Hamilton Ave, near Westgate.
1 Unit Available
3517 Alden Way
3517 Alden Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
401 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, BRIGHT, CLEAN AND SPACIOUS. PETS FRIENDLY, NO PET RENT. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located apartment. Walk to Santana Row where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from.
1 Unit Available
4731 Castlewood Dr
4731 Castlewood Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1382 sqft
4731 Castlewood Dr Available 09/09/20 3BD/2BA Strawberry Park Home - Available 09/09! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.
1 Unit Available
363 Boynton Avenue
363 Boynton Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1007 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose - Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose. Easy access to freeways - located just off the Saratoga exit on 280.
1 Unit Available
2899 Toyon Drive
2899 Toyon Drive, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
1777 sqft
Beautiful and Bright 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Santa Clara Home w/Cupertino Schools - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Santa Clara home w/Cupertino Schools featuring remodeled dine-in kitchen, spacious living room and formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7
2392 Sutter Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
540 sqft
Lovely, Upstairs, One Bedroom Apartment in Santa Clara - Available NOW! Close to highway 280/880/17, Westfield shopping center, Santana row, and University of Santa Clara. Shopping center just across the street with Starbucks, Luckys, and CVS.
1 Unit Available
338 Spar Avenue
338 Spar Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1865 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
4773 La Cresta Way
4773 La Cresta Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1496 sqft
4773 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Apple with Cupertino Schools - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
196 N. Cypress Avenue
196 Cypress Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3115 sqft
196 N. Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in Santa Clara! - This gorgeous 3,000+ sq/ft home is located in the Forest-Pruneridge Neighborhood of Santa Clara, just blocks away from Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.
1 Unit Available
347 Kiely Blvd, San Jose,
347 Kiely Boulevard, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
800 sqft
I am looking for someone who can sublease the apartment from July onward till Jan 2021. Below are details. Lease End : 8 Jan 2021 Rent: $2348.
1 Unit Available
4856 Vesca Way
4856 Vesca Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1348 sqft
This 3 BR, 2.5 bath Home has everything that you could possible ask for: Great Complex with Pool and Tennis in a Great Location, Near Transportation and all major Tech Companies, Great Schools, Great tastefully updated and decorated home.
1 Unit Available
4070 Bismarck Dr
4070 Bismarck Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
950 sqft
Fantastic Duplex in Prime Bay Area Location - Wonderfully kept duplex conveniently located in the Campbell area. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools, and major commuting routes.
1 Unit Available
791 Aurora Ave
791 Aurora Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1107 sqft
Clean, Bright and Airy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Home - Must see this clean and bright west San Jose 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near shopping and dining in the Strawberry Park neighborhood! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, central
