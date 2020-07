Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly alarm system hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Levare Santana Row offers a private and intimate collection of homes hand-stitched to suit your needs. Escape the hustle and indulge in a boutique community with private gardens and terraces. A large courtyard with a water feature offers space for outdoor gatherings and built-in barbeque grills for entertaining.