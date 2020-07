Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley. These economical apartments feature double-pane windows, ceiling fans, microwave ovens, newer appliances, and ample closet space. On-site laundry facilities and parking are also included. Pets are accepted under the pet policy.At Fourth Street Apartments, the residents' needs are the number one priority. The professional management team works to provide first-rate maintenance and services.