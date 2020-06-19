All apartments in San Jose
952 South 11th Street Unit 228
952 South 11th Street Unit 228

952 South 11th Street · (408) 995-5900 ext. 102
Location

952 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Spratan-Keyes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Condo - Convenient Downtown San Jose Location! - Conveniently located near Downtown San Jose; just minutes away from SAP Center, Tech Museum, Center for the Performing Arts, Restaurants, Special Events.

Upstairs Unit. Two Bedrooms. Two Bathrooms.

Laundry with full-sized Washer/Dryer conveniently located inside unit. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Microwave. Gated Community. Gated Parking Garage.

Water included in HOA.

HOA charges $200 move in fee (non-refundable) and a $400 move in deposit (refundable subject to inspection for damage by HOA after move in)

No Smoking. Pets Negotiable.

Shown by appointment.

For more information and to apply online, visit: www.ProvidentRentals.com
No Co-signers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3386838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 have any available units?
952 South 11th Street Unit 228 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 have?
Some of 952 South 11th Street Unit 228's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 currently offering any rent specials?
952 South 11th Street Unit 228 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 is pet friendly.
Does 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 offer parking?
Yes, 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 does offer parking.
Does 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 have a pool?
Yes, 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 has a pool.
Does 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 have accessible units?
No, 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 does not have accessible units.
Does 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 South 11th Street Unit 228 has units with dishwashers.
