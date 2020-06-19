952 South 11th Street Unit 228

Amenities

Beautiful 2BR/2BA Condo - Convenient Downtown San Jose Location! - Conveniently located near Downtown San Jose; just minutes away from SAP Center, Tech Museum, Center for the Performing Arts, Restaurants, Special Events.



Upstairs Unit. Two Bedrooms. Two Bathrooms.



Laundry with full-sized Washer/Dryer conveniently located inside unit. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Microwave. Gated Community. Gated Parking Garage.



Water included in HOA.



HOA charges $200 move in fee (non-refundable) and a $400 move in deposit (refundable subject to inspection for damage by HOA after move in)



No Smoking. Pets Negotiable.



Shown by appointment.



No Co-signers



