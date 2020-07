Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rose Garden 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home, walking distance to Whole Foods, SAP Center and Diridon Station. Close to San Jose Airport & freeways. This centrally located retreat offers an old neighborhood feel, close to The Alameda with a convenient commute to the heart of Silicon Valley. Hardwood floors throughout, wonderful working fireplace and breakfast nook are among its many charms. Detached garage, dishwasher, washer, dryer and deck.