741 South 3rd Street
741 South 3rd Street

741 South 3rd Street · (408) 872-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
East Virginia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Updated Studio/1 BA close to downtown San Jose, SJSU, and 280/87.

Dark Hardwood Floors throughout, Ceiling Fan w/Lights, Stainless Steel Frigidaire Appliances- Gas Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Countertops, Dark Wood Cabinets,

Nice bath finishes w/ granite, marble shower, cabinets.

Very clean and ready to move into. Great place!

Coin-Op Laundry in building, Street and Driveway Parking

Owner pays water, sewer, garbage and electric utilities. Tenant pays gas utility.

No Pets

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RPMSanJose.com or call (408) 872-9991. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 South 3rd Street have any available units?
741 South 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 741 South 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 South 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 741 South 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 South 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 741 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 741 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 741 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 741 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 South 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
