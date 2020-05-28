All apartments in San Jose
7376 Long Valley Terrace

7376 Long Valley Ter · (831) 200-9083
Location

7376 Long Valley Ter, San Jose, CA 95138

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2626 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Coming available is a spectacular 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the Basking Ridge Neighborhood. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, great school, major highway access and public transportation.

This Home Features:
***3 Floors
***Granite Countertops
***Maple Cabinets
***Gas Fireplace
***Master Suite
***Spacious Backyard
***2 Car Garage
***Washer/Dryer Hookups

Additional $300 per month landscaping fee

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available 6/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7376 Long Valley Terrace have any available units?
7376 Long Valley Terrace has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 7376 Long Valley Terrace have?
Some of 7376 Long Valley Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7376 Long Valley Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7376 Long Valley Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7376 Long Valley Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7376 Long Valley Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 7376 Long Valley Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7376 Long Valley Terrace does offer parking.
Does 7376 Long Valley Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7376 Long Valley Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7376 Long Valley Terrace have a pool?
No, 7376 Long Valley Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7376 Long Valley Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7376 Long Valley Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7376 Long Valley Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7376 Long Valley Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
