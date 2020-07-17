7235 Via Vico

Amenities

Come see this 1,024 square foot 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse located in West San Jose with top Cupertino Schools. This townhome features fresh interior paint, new laminate flooring on first floor, new carpet on second floor, in door laundry connections, double pane windows, and a 2 carport parking space.



The Kitchen opens up to the spacious living room offering dishwasher, fridge, and glass top electric.



The association features a pool, hot tub, and is centrally located near shopping, Apple, Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, and Highway's 85 & 280.



Schools:

Meyerholz Elementary School

Miller Middle School

Lynbrook High School



No Pets Allowed



