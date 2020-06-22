Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS!! 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo available now! 7104 Clarendon St, San Jose - ****PLEASE READ***

Unit is underpriced for a reason- Garage and balcony are under Contruction and we don't have an ETA of completion, it has been this way for a long time and it is unknown when the work will be done. If you want more information please send an email with your contact information and we will give you a call!! **Once work is completed we reserve the right to bring property back to market rate**



Beautiful Condo in a great location! It has close access to highway 85 and shopping center.



Home amenities include kitchen with a dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal and stove. New carpet and new paint.



The home has air conditioning. Washer/dryer hook-up only



No garage access with car, balconies are under repair.



Rent $2,999

Deposit $2,999



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



You are responsible for PG&E, water and garbage



Tenant to maintain balcony



We are looking for a 12-month lease.



Home is available now and will be shown by appointment only. Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.



Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com



BRE#01264949



(RLNE5857831)