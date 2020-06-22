All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7104 Clarendon St

7104 Clarendon Street · (408) 626-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7104 Clarendon Street, San Jose, CA 95129
Calabazas North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7104 Clarendon St · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS!! 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo available now! 7104 Clarendon St, San Jose - ****PLEASE READ***
Unit is underpriced for a reason- Garage and balcony are under Contruction and we don't have an ETA of completion, it has been this way for a long time and it is unknown when the work will be done. If you want more information please send an email with your contact information and we will give you a call!! **Once work is completed we reserve the right to bring property back to market rate**

Beautiful Condo in a great location! It has close access to highway 85 and shopping center.

Home amenities include kitchen with a dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal and stove. New carpet and new paint.

The home has air conditioning. Washer/dryer hook-up only

No garage access with car, balconies are under repair.

Rent $2,999
Deposit $2,999

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

You are responsible for PG&E, water and garbage

Tenant to maintain balcony

We are looking for a 12-month lease.

Home is available now and will be shown by appointment only. Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.

Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

BRE#01264949

(RLNE5857831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Clarendon St have any available units?
7104 Clarendon St has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Clarendon St have?
Some of 7104 Clarendon St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Clarendon St currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Clarendon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Clarendon St pet-friendly?
No, 7104 Clarendon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 7104 Clarendon St offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Clarendon St does offer parking.
Does 7104 Clarendon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Clarendon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Clarendon St have a pool?
No, 7104 Clarendon St does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Clarendon St have accessible units?
No, 7104 Clarendon St does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Clarendon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Clarendon St has units with dishwashers.
