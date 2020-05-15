All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

701 Bonita Place

701 Bonita Place · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Bonita Place, San Jose, CA 95116
Bonita-24th

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 Bonita Place · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Light & Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story End Unit Townhouse - Light & Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story End Unit Townhouse in San Jose. The kitchen features oak cabinets, side by side refrigerator, electric range w/oven, dishwasher, microwave over the range, and garbage disposal. Other features include gleaming laminate floors, washer/dryer in the upstairs closet, central AC/heat, 2 reserved parking spaces, and private patio.

Small pets considered with approval, garbage utility paid for by the owner. Renter's insurance is required.

(RLNE5765149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Bonita Place have any available units?
701 Bonita Place has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Bonita Place have?
Some of 701 Bonita Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Bonita Place currently offering any rent specials?
701 Bonita Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Bonita Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Bonita Place is pet friendly.
Does 701 Bonita Place offer parking?
Yes, 701 Bonita Place does offer parking.
Does 701 Bonita Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Bonita Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Bonita Place have a pool?
No, 701 Bonita Place does not have a pool.
Does 701 Bonita Place have accessible units?
No, 701 Bonita Place does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Bonita Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Bonita Place has units with dishwashers.
