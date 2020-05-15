701 Bonita Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Light & Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story End Unit Townhouse - Light & Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story End Unit Townhouse in San Jose. The kitchen features oak cabinets, side by side refrigerator, electric range w/oven, dishwasher, microwave over the range, and garbage disposal. Other features include gleaming laminate floors, washer/dryer in the upstairs closet, central AC/heat, 2 reserved parking spaces, and private patio.



Small pets considered with approval, garbage utility paid for by the owner. Renter's insurance is required.



(RLNE5765149)