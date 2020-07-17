All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5921 Cabral Ave

5921 Cabral Avenue · (408) 829-8155
Location

5921 Cabral Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5921 Cabral Ave · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Spacious Smart Home, Vaulted Ceiling, A/C, Gorgeous Backyard, Gourmet Kitchen - 5921 Cabral Ave, San Jose, CA 95123 (Santa Teresa/Allen)

Cute and spacious single family smart home with a remodeled kitchen, beautiful bathrooms, and an elegant backyard. The home features:

- 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms
- Remodeled Kitchen with large island
- Central Air Conditioning
- Renovated yard with Pavers and Gazebo
- Washer/Dryer Included

Smart home upgrades include tablet controlled smart devices including a smart thermostat, smart door lock, and smart switches, a built in 11.1 surround sound speaker system, rear patio speakers, and an internet controlled sprinkler system.

The property is centrally located near 85/87 and close to Oakridge Mall, Shopping, Banks, Restaurants, and close to Cahalan Park. The schools include Allen Elementary, Castillero Middle, and Gunderson High School. (Tenant to verify)

One year lease. Gardener is included. Small pets considered with additional deposit. Call 408-829-8155 for an appointment to see inside.

Cal DRE# 01998337

(RLNE5894086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Cabral Ave have any available units?
5921 Cabral Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 Cabral Ave have?
Some of 5921 Cabral Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Cabral Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Cabral Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Cabral Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 Cabral Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5921 Cabral Ave offer parking?
No, 5921 Cabral Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5921 Cabral Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5921 Cabral Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Cabral Ave have a pool?
No, 5921 Cabral Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Cabral Ave have accessible units?
No, 5921 Cabral Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Cabral Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Cabral Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
