Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Spacious Smart Home, Vaulted Ceiling, A/C, Gorgeous Backyard, Gourmet Kitchen - 5921 Cabral Ave, San Jose, CA 95123 (Santa Teresa/Allen)



Cute and spacious single family smart home with a remodeled kitchen, beautiful bathrooms, and an elegant backyard. The home features:



- 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

- Remodeled Kitchen with large island

- Central Air Conditioning

- Renovated yard with Pavers and Gazebo

- Washer/Dryer Included



Smart home upgrades include tablet controlled smart devices including a smart thermostat, smart door lock, and smart switches, a built in 11.1 surround sound speaker system, rear patio speakers, and an internet controlled sprinkler system.



The property is centrally located near 85/87 and close to Oakridge Mall, Shopping, Banks, Restaurants, and close to Cahalan Park. The schools include Allen Elementary, Castillero Middle, and Gunderson High School. (Tenant to verify)



One year lease. Gardener is included. Small pets considered with additional deposit. Call 408-829-8155 for an appointment to see inside.



Cal DRE# 01998337



