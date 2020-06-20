Amenities
Silver Creek Beauty - SAN JOSE
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose CA 95138
Location: x street: Trowbridge Way
Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 story, 3 car attached garage
Sq. feet: 3,293 approx.
Details: Lovely home in Silver Creek Valley Country Club Gated Community. Tranquil location at the end of Capilano Drive. Two story home with high ceilings and spacious floor plan. Formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors. Separate family room with entertainment center. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of storage, granite counters and island. First floor bedroom with full bath. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet, balcony and ensuite bath. Spacious backyard is perfect for summer entertaining. Home has A/C, Tenant pays utilities
Rent: $6,050
Security deposit: $6,200
Available: NOW
Term: 1 year lease
(RLNE5824099)