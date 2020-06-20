Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Silver Creek Beauty - SAN JOSE

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose CA 95138

Location: x street: Trowbridge Way

Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 story, 3 car attached garage

Sq. feet: 3,293 approx.

Details: Lovely home in Silver Creek Valley Country Club Gated Community. Tranquil location at the end of Capilano Drive. Two story home with high ceilings and spacious floor plan. Formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors. Separate family room with entertainment center. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of storage, granite counters and island. First floor bedroom with full bath. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet, balcony and ensuite bath. Spacious backyard is perfect for summer entertaining. Home has A/C, Tenant pays utilities

Rent: $6,050

Security deposit: $6,200

Available: NOW

Term: 1 year lease



