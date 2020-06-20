All apartments in San Jose
5869 CAPILANO DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5869 CAPILANO DRIVE

5869 Capilano Drive · (408) 355-1519
Location

5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose, CA 95138
Silver Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE · Avail. now

$6,050

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Silver Creek Beauty - SAN JOSE
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose CA 95138
Location: x street: Trowbridge Way
Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 story, 3 car attached garage
Sq. feet: 3,293 approx.
Details: Lovely home in Silver Creek Valley Country Club Gated Community. Tranquil location at the end of Capilano Drive. Two story home with high ceilings and spacious floor plan. Formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors. Separate family room with entertainment center. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of storage, granite counters and island. First floor bedroom with full bath. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet, balcony and ensuite bath. Spacious backyard is perfect for summer entertaining. Home has A/C, Tenant pays utilities
Rent: $6,050
Security deposit: $6,200
Available: NOW
Term: 1 year lease

(RLNE5824099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE have any available units?
5869 CAPILANO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE have?
Some of 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5869 CAPILANO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5869 CAPILANO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
