5701 Makati Cir #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Serene 1/1 South San Jose - This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features over 650 sqft. of living space. Located in South San Jose, this unit has a serene and peaceful environment and is just minutes away from Santa Teresa Kaiser, shopping and freeways. This unit has dining area off of kitchen overlooking living room. Master bedroom is big and spacious with and has been updated through out. There is 1 car carport. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are all included.



Small pets accepted with additional deposit.



$35 Application fee for all applicants over 18.

Must have 700+ credit score, no evictions, bankruptcies, or liens

Positive current landlord reference

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent



(RLNE5769672)