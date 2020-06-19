All apartments in San Jose
5701 Makati Cir #D

5701 Makati Circle
Location

5701 Makati Circle, San Jose, CA 95123
Makati

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5701 Makati Cir #D · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Serene 1/1 South San Jose - This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features over 650 sqft. of living space. Located in South San Jose, this unit has a serene and peaceful environment and is just minutes away from Santa Teresa Kaiser, shopping and freeways. This unit has dining area off of kitchen overlooking living room. Master bedroom is big and spacious with and has been updated through out. There is 1 car carport. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are all included.

Small pets accepted with additional deposit.

$35 Application fee for all applicants over 18.
Must have 700+ credit score, no evictions, bankruptcies, or liens
Positive current landlord reference
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent

(RLNE5769672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Makati Cir #D have any available units?
5701 Makati Cir #D has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Makati Cir #D have?
Some of 5701 Makati Cir #D's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Makati Cir #D currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Makati Cir #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Makati Cir #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 Makati Cir #D is pet friendly.
Does 5701 Makati Cir #D offer parking?
Yes, 5701 Makati Cir #D does offer parking.
Does 5701 Makati Cir #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5701 Makati Cir #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Makati Cir #D have a pool?
Yes, 5701 Makati Cir #D has a pool.
Does 5701 Makati Cir #D have accessible units?
No, 5701 Makati Cir #D does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Makati Cir #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 Makati Cir #D does not have units with dishwashers.
