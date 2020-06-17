All apartments in San Jose
5428 Demerest LN
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:25 AM

5428 Demerest LN

5428 Demarest Lane · (408) 270-9776
Location

5428 Demarest Lane, San Jose, CA 95138
Sunspring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in South San Jose in a quiet neighborhood. It is located close to freeways, trails, shopping, Costco, Village Oak Shopping, restaurants and more. This home includes new Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen, new paint in and out, new flooring, lighting, Furnace, and bathrooms. IT has dual pane windows, hard surface flooring for each maintenance, front & back yard. 2 car attached garage. There is a 1/2 bathroom located outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Demerest LN have any available units?
5428 Demerest LN has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 5428 Demerest LN currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Demerest LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Demerest LN pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Demerest LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 5428 Demerest LN offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Demerest LN does offer parking.
Does 5428 Demerest LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Demerest LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Demerest LN have a pool?
No, 5428 Demerest LN does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Demerest LN have accessible units?
No, 5428 Demerest LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Demerest LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 Demerest LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5428 Demerest LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5428 Demerest LN does not have units with air conditioning.
