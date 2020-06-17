5428 Demerest LN

Amenities

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in South San Jose in a quiet neighborhood. It is located close to freeways, trails, shopping, Costco, Village Oak Shopping, restaurants and more. This home includes new Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen, new paint in and out, new flooring, lighting, Furnace, and bathrooms. IT has dual pane windows, hard surface flooring for each maintenance, front & back yard. 2 car attached garage. There is a 1/2 bathroom located outside.