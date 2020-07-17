536 S. 7th Street

Amenities
$2,295 - 2BD / 1BA - Gorgeous Home.
Your Home:
A gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in a desirable Downtown San Jose, SJSU Neighborhood. This home offers flowing hardwood floors, sprawling kitchen, 2 parking spaces, a spacious outdoor backyard shared space and washer & dryer, on-site.
Your Neighborhood:
Walk or ride your bike down this tree-line street to major restaurants and all modern conveniences. Just 1 block from San Jose State University!
?Features:
Apartment w/ Desirable Floor Plan
2 Parking Spaces
Walking Distance to SJSU Campus
Minutes Driving from Silicon Valley, Downtown San Jose
Close to major freeways & highways: 280, 87, 101
?Leasing Details:
Lease term minimum: 1 year
Monthly Rent: $2,295
Security Deposit: $2,295
Available: 7/15/2020
Offered By:
The Posada Group, Inc.
BRE #01509010