536 S. 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$2,295 - 2BD / 1BA - Gorgeous Home.



Your Home:

A gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in a desirable Downtown San Jose, SJSU Neighborhood. This home offers flowing hardwood floors, sprawling kitchen, 2 parking spaces, a spacious outdoor backyard shared space and washer & dryer, on-site.



Your Neighborhood:

Walk or ride your bike down this tree-line street to major restaurants and all modern conveniences. Just 1 block from San Jose State University!



?Features:

Apartment w/ Desirable Floor Plan

2 Parking Spaces

Walking Distance to SJSU Campus

Minutes Driving from Silicon Valley, Downtown San Jose

Close to major freeways & highways: 280, 87, 101



?Leasing Details:

Lease term minimum: 1 year

Monthly Rent: $2,295

Security Deposit: $2,295

Available: 7/15/2020



Offered By:

The Posada Group, Inc.

BRE #01509010