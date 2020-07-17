All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:23 AM

536 S. 7th Street

536 South 7th Street · (408) 507-9244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

536 South 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$2,295 - 2BD / 1BA - Gorgeous Home.

Your Home:
A gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in a desirable Downtown San Jose, SJSU Neighborhood. This home offers flowing hardwood floors, sprawling kitchen, 2 parking spaces, a spacious outdoor backyard shared space and washer & dryer, on-site.

Your Neighborhood:
Walk or ride your bike down this tree-line street to major restaurants and all modern conveniences. Just 1 block from San Jose State University!

?Features:
Apartment w/ Desirable Floor Plan
2 Parking Spaces
Walking Distance to SJSU Campus
Minutes Driving from Silicon Valley, Downtown San Jose
Close to major freeways & highways: 280, 87, 101

?Leasing Details:
Lease term minimum: 1 year
Monthly Rent: $2,295
Security Deposit: $2,295
Available: 7/15/2020

Offered By:
The Posada Group, Inc.
BRE #01509010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 S. 7th Street have any available units?
536 S. 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 S. 7th Street have?
Some of 536 S. 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 S. 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 S. 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 S. 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 S. 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 536 S. 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 536 S. 7th Street offers parking.
Does 536 S. 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 S. 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 S. 7th Street have a pool?
No, 536 S. 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 S. 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 536 S. 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 S. 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 S. 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
