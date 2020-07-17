All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4

5047 Lapa Drive · (408) 482-6982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5047 Lapa Drive, San Jose, CA 95129
Mitty

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
San Jose 2 Beds and 1 Bath Closed to Downtown Cupertino - This is a completely remodel two bedrooms and one bath multifamily
home located in San Jose with Cupertino Schools. Brand
New Kitchens, New Bathrooms, New Floors, New Dual-Pane
Windows, New Lighting, Onsite Laundry and Fresh Paint Inside.
Closed to Cupertino Downtown, Schools, Shopping, Park and
Many High Tech Companies.
*Move-in Costs: 1 Month Rent + 1-month rent as Security
Deposit
*Term: 1 year, then month-to-month
* Does not accept Section 8.
*Only accept online application.
*Application Fee: $30 per Adult Application (non-refundable)*
*Phone: 408-482-6982
*Email: ncassociates.inc@gmail.com for more information.
*Apply Online: http://ncassociates-inc.com/

(RLNE2662450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 have any available units?
5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
