5047 Lapa Drive - Unit 4

Amenities
San Jose 2 Beds and 1 Bath Closed to Downtown Cupertino - This is a completely remodel two bedrooms and one bath multifamily
home located in San Jose with Cupertino Schools. Brand
New Kitchens, New Bathrooms, New Floors, New Dual-Pane
Windows, New Lighting, Onsite Laundry and Fresh Paint Inside.
Closed to Cupertino Downtown, Schools, Shopping, Park and
Many High Tech Companies.
*Move-in Costs: 1 Month Rent + 1-month rent as Security
Deposit
*Term: 1 year, then month-to-month
* Does not accept Section 8.
*Only accept online application.
*Application Fee: $30 per Adult Application (non-refundable)*
*Phone: 408-482-6982
*Email: ncassociates.inc@gmail.com for more information.
*Apply Online: http://ncassociates-inc.com/
(RLNE2662450)