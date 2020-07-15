All apartments in San Jose
483 La Scena Place

483 La Scena Pl · (650) 469-8883
Location

483 La Scena Pl, San Jose, CA 95128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a MUST SEE!

This multi level home features a spacious Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms.

Lots of light with a Balcony on the second floor of the Living Room.

The Kitchen Includes granite counter tops, Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinets. Central A/C with 3 zones, & more.

Huge Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Separate Laundry Room, Attached 2 car Garage.

Only Steps away from Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair Mall. Super Easy access to 280/880/17 highways.

CONTACT ME TODAY FOR A SHOWING!
Eve 650-396-2462 or email eve@baylpg.com

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 La Scena Place have any available units?
483 La Scena Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 La Scena Place have?
Some of 483 La Scena Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 La Scena Place currently offering any rent specials?
483 La Scena Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 La Scena Place pet-friendly?
No, 483 La Scena Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 483 La Scena Place offer parking?
Yes, 483 La Scena Place offers parking.
Does 483 La Scena Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 La Scena Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 La Scena Place have a pool?
No, 483 La Scena Place does not have a pool.
Does 483 La Scena Place have accessible units?
No, 483 La Scena Place does not have accessible units.
Does 483 La Scena Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 La Scena Place does not have units with dishwashers.
