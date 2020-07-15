483 La Scena Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a MUST SEE!



This multi level home features a spacious Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms.



Lots of light with a Balcony on the second floor of the Living Room.



The Kitchen Includes granite counter tops, Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinets. Central A/C with 3 zones, & more.



Huge Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Separate Laundry Room, Attached 2 car Garage.



Only Steps away from Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair Mall. Super Easy access to 280/880/17 highways.



CONTACT ME TODAY FOR A SHOWING!

Eve 650-396-2462 or email eve@baylpg.com



Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.