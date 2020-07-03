All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 4824 Banberry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
4824 Banberry Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4824 Banberry Way

4824 Banberry Way · (408) 268-0968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4824 Banberry Way, San Jose, CA 95124
Little Branham-Rosswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4824 Banberry Way · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4824 Banberry Way Available 07/16/20 Cambrian 3BR/2BA Home Near Award Winning Schools & HWY 85 & 17! Central A/C!! - Lovely home in the Cambrian Park Neighborhood w/ a Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms, Newer Laminate Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Newer Dual Pane Windows & Window Coverings Throughout! Mirrored Closet Doors in Bedrooms leading to a large backyard with Drought Resistant Landscaping and Patio Area.
Central A/C, 2 Car Garage, Front Loading Washer & Dryer.

Minutes away from Award Winning Schools, Parks and the Los Gatos Creek Trails.
One year lease. No smoking. No pets please.

**Please Review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.

Please email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.

****ATTENTION: Masks required for tours. Information on Internet Rental Websites is compiled from public records and may have inaccurate or outdated information. Please go to www.almaden4rent.com to see current information about this property. Realtor® BRE#:01970226

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4755054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Banberry Way have any available units?
4824 Banberry Way has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Banberry Way have?
Some of 4824 Banberry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Banberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Banberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Banberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Banberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4824 Banberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Banberry Way offers parking.
Does 4824 Banberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4824 Banberry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Banberry Way have a pool?
No, 4824 Banberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Banberry Way have accessible units?
No, 4824 Banberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Banberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Banberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4824 Banberry Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95127
Sofi Riverview Park
251 Brandon St
San Jose, CA 95134
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity