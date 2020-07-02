Amenities

4731 Castlewood Dr Available 09/09/20 3BD/2BA Strawberry Park Home - Available 09/09! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!



This property is still tenant occupied until 08/19 and the tenant will not let us show the property until he moves out. Once the tenant moves out, anyone who applied, we will contact for showing to see the property after 8/19.



THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 08/19/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.



WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.



Available 09/09!



Hardwood floors throughout.



Dual pane windows throughout.



Attached 2 car garage with washer dryer as condition items to the lease.



Spacious backyard.



Award winning nearby schools.



Lush and spacious neighborhood parks.



Nearby markets and shopping.



Close to major freeway access.



Garbage and gardening included in the rent.



No pets.



One year lease.



