Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4731 Castlewood Dr

4731 Castlewood Drive · (408) 849-9315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4731 Castlewood Drive, San Jose, CA 95129
Strawberry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4731 Castlewood Dr · Avail. Sep 9

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4731 Castlewood Dr Available 09/09/20 3BD/2BA Strawberry Park Home - Available 09/09! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

This property is still tenant occupied until 08/19 and the tenant will not let us show the property until he moves out. Once the tenant moves out, anyone who applied, we will contact for showing to see the property after 8/19.

THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 08/19/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.

WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.

Available 09/09!

Hardwood floors throughout.

Dual pane windows throughout.

Attached 2 car garage with washer dryer as condition items to the lease.

Spacious backyard.

Award winning nearby schools.

Lush and spacious neighborhood parks.

Nearby markets and shopping.

Close to major freeway access.

Garbage and gardening included in the rent.

No pets.

One year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4296452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Castlewood Dr have any available units?
4731 Castlewood Dr has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 4731 Castlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Castlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Castlewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4731 Castlewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4731 Castlewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4731 Castlewood Dr offers parking.
Does 4731 Castlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 Castlewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Castlewood Dr have a pool?
No, 4731 Castlewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Castlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4731 Castlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Castlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 Castlewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 Castlewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 Castlewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
