Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This newly remodeled home is on a quiet street with an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling and ample natural light. Walking distance to Safeway Supermarket, Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo Bank, Martial Cottle Park, Parkview Neighborhood Park and Parkview community pool. Easy access to Westfield Oakridge mall, light rail, Caltrain, freeways 85, 87 and 101. Large backyard with patio and many gardening possibilities. Spacious kitchen with new granite countertops, new appliances and extensive cabinetry space. Central air conditioning and heating. $3700.00/mo, $3700.00 security deposit. Landlord pays garbage collection and yard maintenance; tenant pays all other utilities. Available early July 2020. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.



Please go to this link to get more details on this property: https://www.avail.co/l/29411

Property address: 4670 Holycon Circle, San Jose, CA 95136

Contact David at (408) 421-7965, dtkwan@yahoo.com