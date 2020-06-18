All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

4670 Holycon Circle

4670 Holycon Circle · (408) 421-7965
Location

4670 Holycon Circle, San Jose, CA 95136
Parkview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 5

$3,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This newly remodeled home is on a quiet street with an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling and ample natural light. Walking distance to Safeway Supermarket, Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo Bank, Martial Cottle Park, Parkview Neighborhood Park and Parkview community pool. Easy access to Westfield Oakridge mall, light rail, Caltrain, freeways 85, 87 and 101. Large backyard with patio and many gardening possibilities. Spacious kitchen with new granite countertops, new appliances and extensive cabinetry space. Central air conditioning and heating. $3700.00/mo, $3700.00 security deposit. Landlord pays garbage collection and yard maintenance; tenant pays all other utilities. Available early July 2020. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.

Please go to this link to get more details on this property: https://www.avail.co/l/29411
Property address: 4670 Holycon Circle, San Jose, CA 95136
Contact David at (408) 421-7965, dtkwan@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 Holycon Circle have any available units?
4670 Holycon Circle has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4670 Holycon Circle have?
Some of 4670 Holycon Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Holycon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Holycon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Holycon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4670 Holycon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4670 Holycon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4670 Holycon Circle does offer parking.
Does 4670 Holycon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4670 Holycon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Holycon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4670 Holycon Circle has a pool.
Does 4670 Holycon Circle have accessible units?
No, 4670 Holycon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Holycon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4670 Holycon Circle has units with dishwashers.
