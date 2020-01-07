463 Shawnee Lane Unit 2

Amenities
Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental on the friendly Blossom Valley neighborhood in San Jose.
The cozy and bright interior has a PWD-friendly entrance, walk-in closet, glass doors, big windows, and shower. Its kitchen is already equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, refrigerator, gas stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and heating. The exterior has a nice large patio—cool spot for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
It comes with on-street parking. Sorry, no pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too. The landlord will be responsible for electricity and water.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Comanche Park, Calero Park, and Miner Park.
Bus lines:
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.1 mile
27 Winchester Station - Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos - 0.7 mile
Rail lines:
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.4 mile
No Pets Allowed
