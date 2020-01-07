All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

463 Shawnee Lane Unit 2

463 Shawnee Ln · (408) 917-0430
Location

463 Shawnee Ln, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-809-5438 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental on the friendly Blossom Valley neighborhood in San Jose.

The cozy and bright interior has a PWD-friendly entrance, walk-in closet, glass doors, big windows, and shower. Its kitchen is already equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, refrigerator, gas stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and heating. The exterior has a nice large patio—cool spot for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

It comes with on-street parking. Sorry, no pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too. The landlord will be responsible for electricity and water.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Comanche Park, Calero Park, and Miner Park.

Bus lines:
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.1 mile
27 Winchester Station - Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos - 0.7 mile

Rail lines:
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

