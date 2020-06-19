46 W. Julian Street #235

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub media room

Plenty of Natural Sunlight in This Huge One Bedroom Condo in Downtown San Jose - Located in the desirable Park Townsend complex in downtown San Jose, this 1 bedroom/1 bath condo offers 1,376 square feet in an open-floor plan. The first thing youll notice as you step into the granite entryway is the full expanse of glass in the solarium - plenty of natural sunlight! The large open living space has brand new wood flooring and brand new paint. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances.



The condo features a large master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet. The master bathroom has granite counters, a tile floor, tons of cabinet space, and a separate soaking tub and shower. There is brand new full-sized, front-loading washer and dryer. The condo also has a large interior storage closet.



Park Townsend is a secure complex with secured underground parking. The condo comes with 2 tandem parking spaces. It has an outdoor swimming pool and spa, a fitness gym, and a large social room with full kitchen. It is in a great location in downtown San Jose minutes away and within walking distance of great restaurants and bars, theaters, the San Jose Arena, museums, and special events throughout the year. It offers convenient access to highways 87, 880 and 280, and is just minutes away from San Jose Mineta International Airport. VTA light rail is only 1 block away.



Rental guidelines:

3.5 x income to rent

Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

Income verification and government issued picture ID required along with application

No co-signors or guarantors

Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

Sorry, no pets

Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account

Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first months rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.



