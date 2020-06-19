All apartments in San Jose
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:36 AM

46 W. Julian Street #235

46 West Julian Street · (408) 297-5638
Location

46 West Julian Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 46 W. Julian Street #235 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Plenty of Natural Sunlight in This Huge One Bedroom Condo in Downtown San Jose - Located in the desirable Park Townsend complex in downtown San Jose, this 1 bedroom/1 bath condo offers 1,376 square feet in an open-floor plan. The first thing youll notice as you step into the granite entryway is the full expanse of glass in the solarium - plenty of natural sunlight! The large open living space has brand new wood flooring and brand new paint. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The condo features a large master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet. The master bathroom has granite counters, a tile floor, tons of cabinet space, and a separate soaking tub and shower. There is brand new full-sized, front-loading washer and dryer. The condo also has a large interior storage closet.

Park Townsend is a secure complex with secured underground parking. The condo comes with 2 tandem parking spaces. It has an outdoor swimming pool and spa, a fitness gym, and a large social room with full kitchen. It is in a great location in downtown San Jose minutes away and within walking distance of great restaurants and bars, theaters, the San Jose Arena, museums, and special events throughout the year. It offers convenient access to highways 87, 880 and 280, and is just minutes away from San Jose Mineta International Airport. VTA light rail is only 1 block away.

2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
3.5 x income to rent
Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
Income verification and government issued picture ID required along with application
No co-signors or guarantors
Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
Sorry, no pets
Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account
Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first months rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

(RLNE2498908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 W. Julian Street #235 have any available units?
46 W. Julian Street #235 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 W. Julian Street #235 have?
Some of 46 W. Julian Street #235's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 W. Julian Street #235 currently offering any rent specials?
46 W. Julian Street #235 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 W. Julian Street #235 pet-friendly?
No, 46 W. Julian Street #235 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 46 W. Julian Street #235 offer parking?
Yes, 46 W. Julian Street #235 does offer parking.
Does 46 W. Julian Street #235 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 W. Julian Street #235 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 W. Julian Street #235 have a pool?
Yes, 46 W. Julian Street #235 has a pool.
Does 46 W. Julian Street #235 have accessible units?
No, 46 W. Julian Street #235 does not have accessible units.
Does 46 W. Julian Street #235 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 W. Julian Street #235 does not have units with dishwashers.
