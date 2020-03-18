All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

436 Whistler Place

436 Whistler Pl · (408) 917-0430
Location

436 Whistler Pl, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
internet access
Come and see this charming, 2,100-square-foot, unfurnished 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms townhouse in San Jose, California.

This corner unit has its own 2-car attached garage as well. The well-ventilated home features hardwood and tile flooring all throughout, big windows with blinds, and recessed lighting. It has central air conditioning for climate control. Its lovely modern kitchen has glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless-steel kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces with walk-in closets for extra storage. The clean bathrooms are equipped with a large double-sink vanity, individually separate bathtub, and shower enclosed in a framed frosted glass panel. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry needs.

Strictly no pets and no smoking are allowed in the property.

This property is perfectly located right in front of the community garden filled with blooming flowers like roses and palm trees which can be seen directly from the living room, master bedroom, guest room downstairs, and front patio. In addition, there is also a balcony, fenced yard, lawn, and porch that offer good private spots to relax and spend some quality time with family and friends.

This townhouse is a walking distance to the nearby childrens play area, Ramac Park, shopping centers, and restaurants. The place is also a bikers paradise with lots of flat surface and trails to enjoy biking around. For convenient transit, 436 Whistler Place is approximately just a five-minute walk from the Limited Limited and the Local Local at the Blossom Hill Caltrain stop, too.

Bike Score: 79

Nearby parks: Ramak Park, Raleigh Linear Green, and Charlotte Commons.

Nearby Schools:
Oak Grove High School - 1.22 miles, 6/10
Anderson (Alex) Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 5/10
Edenvale Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
42 KAISER SJ - EVERGREEN VALLEY COL - 0.2 mi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Whistler Place have any available units?
436 Whistler Place has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Whistler Place have?
Some of 436 Whistler Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Whistler Place currently offering any rent specials?
436 Whistler Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Whistler Place pet-friendly?
No, 436 Whistler Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 436 Whistler Place offer parking?
Yes, 436 Whistler Place does offer parking.
Does 436 Whistler Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Whistler Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Whistler Place have a pool?
No, 436 Whistler Place does not have a pool.
Does 436 Whistler Place have accessible units?
No, 436 Whistler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Whistler Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Whistler Place has units with dishwashers.
