Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage internet access

Come and see this charming, 2,100-square-foot, unfurnished 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms townhouse in San Jose, California.



This corner unit has its own 2-car attached garage as well. The well-ventilated home features hardwood and tile flooring all throughout, big windows with blinds, and recessed lighting. It has central air conditioning for climate control. Its lovely modern kitchen has glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless-steel kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces with walk-in closets for extra storage. The clean bathrooms are equipped with a large double-sink vanity, individually separate bathtub, and shower enclosed in a framed frosted glass panel. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry needs.



Strictly no pets and no smoking are allowed in the property.



This property is perfectly located right in front of the community garden filled with blooming flowers like roses and palm trees which can be seen directly from the living room, master bedroom, guest room downstairs, and front patio. In addition, there is also a balcony, fenced yard, lawn, and porch that offer good private spots to relax and spend some quality time with family and friends.



This townhouse is a walking distance to the nearby childrens play area, Ramac Park, shopping centers, and restaurants. The place is also a bikers paradise with lots of flat surface and trails to enjoy biking around. For convenient transit, 436 Whistler Place is approximately just a five-minute walk from the Limited Limited and the Local Local at the Blossom Hill Caltrain stop, too.



Bike Score: 79



Nearby parks: Ramak Park, Raleigh Linear Green, and Charlotte Commons.



Nearby Schools:

Oak Grove High School - 1.22 miles, 6/10

Anderson (Alex) Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 5/10

Edenvale Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

42 KAISER SJ - EVERGREEN VALLEY COL - 0.2 mi



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5764448)