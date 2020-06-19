418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2

Amenities

SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CwhYdviydVd



Come check out this 3-bed, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story end unit townhome in popular River Oaks neighborhood.



LOCATION



- Nearby schools: Montague Elementary (1.7 miles away), Buchser Middle (3.8 miles away), Santa Clara High (5.1 miles away)

- Near Montague Expressway, Highway 880, 237 and 101

- Walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, shopping, banks, and more

- Community pool and spa



HOME



- 2-car attached garage

- Front patio

- Elevated ceilings

- Fireplace

- Kitchen appliances: gas stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher

- Washer and dryer

- Balcony

- Central heating and AC

- Spacious bedrooms

- Master bath with dual sinks and bathtub



RENTAL TERMS



- 1-year lease.

- Utilities: Garbage Included in Rent. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity.

- Possible upon approval and additional security deposit, proof of training

- No smoking.



QUALIFICATIONS



- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)

- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent

- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications