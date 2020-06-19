418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2

Amenities
SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CwhYdviydVd
Come check out this 3-bed, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story end unit townhome in popular River Oaks neighborhood.
FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE
LOCATION
- Nearby schools: Montague Elementary (1.7 miles away), Buchser Middle (3.8 miles away), Santa Clara High (5.1 miles away)
- Near Montague Expressway, Highway 880, 237 and 101
- Walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, shopping, banks, and more
- Community pool and spa
HOME
- 2-car attached garage
- Front patio
- Elevated ceilings
- Fireplace
- Kitchen appliances: gas stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher
- Washer and dryer
- Balcony
- Central heating and AC
- Spacious bedrooms
- Master bath with dual sinks and bathtub
RENTAL TERMS
- 1-year lease.
- Utilities: Garbage Included in Rent. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity.
- Possible upon approval and additional security deposit, proof of training
- No smoking.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)
- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications