418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2

418 Galleria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

418 Galleria Drive, San Jose, CA 95134
River Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CwhYdviydVd

Come check out this 3-bed, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story end unit townhome in popular River Oaks neighborhood.

FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE

LOCATION

- Nearby schools: Montague Elementary (1.7 miles away), Buchser Middle (3.8 miles away), Santa Clara High (5.1 miles away)
- Near Montague Expressway, Highway 880, 237 and 101
- Walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants, shopping, banks, and more
- Community pool and spa

HOME

- 2-car attached garage
- Front patio
- Elevated ceilings
- Fireplace
- Kitchen appliances: gas stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher
- Washer and dryer
- Balcony
- Central heating and AC
- Spacious bedrooms
- Master bath with dual sinks and bathtub

RENTAL TERMS

- 1-year lease. 
- Utilities: Garbage Included in Rent. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity. 
- Possible upon approval and additional security deposit, proof of training
- No smoking.

QUALIFICATIONS

- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)
- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 have any available units?
418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 have?
Some of 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Galleria Drive, Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
