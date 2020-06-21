All apartments in San Jose
407 S 5th St - 1
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

407 S 5th St - 1

407 S 5th St · (925) 575-9887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 S 5th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 124 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Here s your chance to live in one of the nicest properties steps from SJSU Campus and minutes from downtown San Jose. Completely remodeled, you ll enjoy all the modern conveniences within a historic property. This is a fun place to live while away from home, but is NOT a party house. Hurry before it s gone!

BEDROOM 1 PRIVATE ROOM DESCRIPTION

Bright PRIVATE room on 2nd floor overlooking SJSU Science Bldg
Large dual-pane windows offer lots of natural light
Each room individually secured/locked for privacy
Ceiling fan, Hi-Speed Internet (Cat 6 Ethernet and Wi-Fi)
Beautiful cherry hardwood floors and fresh paint

COMMON AREA/AMENITIES:
A completely remodeled duplex across the street from SJSU
(Not a high-density apartment or noisy frat house)
This unit has 4 private bedrooms, 2 Full remodeled bathrooms
New modern kitchen with new appliances, granite counters, stainless sink, breakfast bar

Common lounge area with flat screen TV and Internet TV
New central heat (no asbestos lined ducts or smelly wall heaters)
New copper pipes/water heater/bathrooms (not 100yr old pipes)
New Electrical wiring with breakers throughout (no unsafe/ungrounded fuses)
Seconds to SJSU Science Bldg and minutes to downtown San Jose/Light Rail
On-street parking permit available through City of San Jose (~$40/yr)
Security lights, Kwikset deadbolt systems, and 24/7 CCTV Cameras
Private fenced backyard with teak patio set and BBQ Grill

ABOUT YOUR ROOMATES:
Current tenants are all female, mature working students.

This is NOT a party house, but not a church either so respectful enjoyment is the norm

ABOUT YOU:
You are a responsible student or working professional
You are a non-smoker and have no pets
You respect other people and their property
You are welcome to join others in weekly meal prep or go on your own
You have sufficient income/credit or family member that can co-sign

LEASE DETAILS:
Monthly rent is $895 (1st month and 1 month security deposit required),

Plus $55 Service Fee which includes the following:
o High-Speed Internet (150Mbps) wired and wireless Ethernet
o Garbage, Water and Sewer

Tenant Pays Separate:
o Renter's insurance policy protects you and your belongings (~$7/mo)
o Low PG&E equally shared by all ~$20

Due to Covid-19 we're not able to show the property at this time to protect both tenants and yourself. Thank you for your understanding.

For more info: www.foxtenant.com www.foxinvestments.net
**** IF THIS AD IS UP, UNIT IS STILL AVAILABLE *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S 5th St - 1 have any available units?
407 S 5th St - 1 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S 5th St - 1 have?
Some of 407 S 5th St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S 5th St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
407 S 5th St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S 5th St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 407 S 5th St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 407 S 5th St - 1 offer parking?
No, 407 S 5th St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 407 S 5th St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S 5th St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S 5th St - 1 have a pool?
No, 407 S 5th St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 407 S 5th St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 407 S 5th St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S 5th St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S 5th St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
