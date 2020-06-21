407 S 5th St - 1

Amenities

Here s your chance to live in one of the nicest properties steps from SJSU Campus and minutes from downtown San Jose. Completely remodeled, you ll enjoy all the modern conveniences within a historic property. This is a fun place to live while away from home, but is NOT a party house. Hurry before it s gone!



BEDROOM 1 PRIVATE ROOM DESCRIPTION



Bright PRIVATE room on 2nd floor overlooking SJSU Science Bldg

Large dual-pane windows offer lots of natural light

Each room individually secured/locked for privacy

Ceiling fan, Hi-Speed Internet (Cat 6 Ethernet and Wi-Fi)

Beautiful cherry hardwood floors and fresh paint



COMMON AREA/AMENITIES:

A completely remodeled duplex across the street from SJSU

(Not a high-density apartment or noisy frat house)

This unit has 4 private bedrooms, 2 Full remodeled bathrooms

New modern kitchen with new appliances, granite counters, stainless sink, breakfast bar



Common lounge area with flat screen TV and Internet TV

New central heat (no asbestos lined ducts or smelly wall heaters)

New copper pipes/water heater/bathrooms (not 100yr old pipes)

New Electrical wiring with breakers throughout (no unsafe/ungrounded fuses)

Seconds to SJSU Science Bldg and minutes to downtown San Jose/Light Rail

On-street parking permit available through City of San Jose (~$40/yr)

Security lights, Kwikset deadbolt systems, and 24/7 CCTV Cameras

Private fenced backyard with teak patio set and BBQ Grill



ABOUT YOUR ROOMATES:

Current tenants are all female, mature working students.



This is NOT a party house, but not a church either so respectful enjoyment is the norm



ABOUT YOU:

You are a responsible student or working professional

You are a non-smoker and have no pets

You respect other people and their property

You are welcome to join others in weekly meal prep or go on your own

You have sufficient income/credit or family member that can co-sign



LEASE DETAILS:

Monthly rent is $895 (1st month and 1 month security deposit required),



Plus $55 Service Fee which includes the following:

o High-Speed Internet (150Mbps) wired and wireless Ethernet

o Garbage, Water and Sewer



Tenant Pays Separate:

o Renter's insurance policy protects you and your belongings (~$7/mo)

o Low PG&E equally shared by all ~$20



Due to Covid-19 we're not able to show the property at this time to protect both tenants and yourself. Thank you for your understanding.



