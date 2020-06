Amenities

w/d hookup parking basketball court tennis court range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking tennis court

This is a house built in the 1950s or earlier. It has two large bedrooms and an old fashioned kitchen/dr. It has a small laundry room with washer dryer hookups. It is a 15 min brisk walk to SJSU and located close to 101, 280 and 87. It is about 2 blocks from Joyce Ellington library and 4 blocks to tennis and basketball courts at Backesto Park.