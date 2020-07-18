Amenities
2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 Available 08/01/20 COMMUNICATION HILL - Beautiful condo with amazing views, gated community. - Communication Hill
Type: Condominium
Address: 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417
Location: Hillsdale, Communiction Hill
Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs near the entrance, elevator access, two side by side paring spaces in gated community garage
Sq. feet: 1,400 approx.
Details: Beautiful condominium with high ceilings, a loft, and a balcony. Desirable Communication Hill community with amazing views. Unit offers hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Indoor utility closet with washer and dryer included. Central heating and Air-conditioning. Many windows offer ample natural length. Large master bedroom with separate bathtub and shower. Storage shed on patio. Water and garbage is included. Tenant pays PGE. Gated complex with amenities like swimming pool, hot tub, workout room, club house, common areas, security gate and two parking spots in garage. Desirable location with access to the Plant, downtown Willow Glen, downtown San Jose, Almaden Ranch, Oakridge Mall, Costco, and myriad of restaurants. Access to all major freeways - 87, 85, 280, and 101.
Rent: $3,200
Security Deposit: $3,500
Available: AUGUST 1, 2020
Term: 1 year lease
*** PLEASE EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***
(RLNE4126336)