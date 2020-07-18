All apartments in San Jose
2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417

2988 Grassina Street · No Longer Available
Location

2988 Grassina Street, San Jose, CA 95136

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 Available 08/01/20 COMMUNICATION HILL - Beautiful condo with amazing views, gated community. - Communication Hill
Type: Condominium
Address: 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417
Location: Hillsdale, Communiction Hill
Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs near the entrance, elevator access, two side by side paring spaces in gated community garage
Sq. feet: 1,400 approx.
Details: Beautiful condominium with high ceilings, a loft, and a balcony. Desirable Communication Hill community with amazing views. Unit offers hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Indoor utility closet with washer and dryer included. Central heating and Air-conditioning. Many windows offer ample natural length. Large master bedroom with separate bathtub and shower. Storage shed on patio. Water and garbage is included. Tenant pays PGE. Gated complex with amenities like swimming pool, hot tub, workout room, club house, common areas, security gate and two parking spots in garage. Desirable location with access to the Plant, downtown Willow Glen, downtown San Jose, Almaden Ranch, Oakridge Mall, Costco, and myriad of restaurants. Access to all major freeways - 87, 85, 280, and 101.
Rent: $3,200
Security Deposit: $3,500
Available: AUGUST 1, 2020
Term: 1 year lease

*** PLEASE EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE4126336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 have any available units?
2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 have?
Some of 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 currently offering any rent specials?
2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 pet-friendly?
No, 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 offer parking?
Yes, 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 offers parking.
Does 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 have a pool?
Yes, 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 has a pool.
Does 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 have accessible units?
No, 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 does not have accessible units.
Does 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 has units with dishwashers.
