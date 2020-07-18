Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417 Available 08/01/20 COMMUNICATION HILL - Beautiful condo with amazing views, gated community. - Communication Hill

Type: Condominium

Address: 2988 Grassina Street - UNIT #417

Location: Hillsdale, Communiction Hill

Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs near the entrance, elevator access, two side by side paring spaces in gated community garage

Sq. feet: 1,400 approx.

Details: Beautiful condominium with high ceilings, a loft, and a balcony. Desirable Communication Hill community with amazing views. Unit offers hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Indoor utility closet with washer and dryer included. Central heating and Air-conditioning. Many windows offer ample natural length. Large master bedroom with separate bathtub and shower. Storage shed on patio. Water and garbage is included. Tenant pays PGE. Gated complex with amenities like swimming pool, hot tub, workout room, club house, common areas, security gate and two parking spots in garage. Desirable location with access to the Plant, downtown Willow Glen, downtown San Jose, Almaden Ranch, Oakridge Mall, Costco, and myriad of restaurants. Access to all major freeways - 87, 85, 280, and 101.

Rent: $3,200

Security Deposit: $3,500

Available: AUGUST 1, 2020

Term: 1 year lease



