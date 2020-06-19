All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

297 E Reed Street Unit 4

297 E Reed St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

297 E Reed St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous Victorian-style, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in Downtown San Jose. Near Schools and Google.

The updated and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and high vaulted ceiling. A kitchen complete with smooth countertops, cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Includes a washer, dryer, and wall heating installed. The exterior features a common side yard for entertaining guests.

Additional Details:
Open parking at the back of the building and on-street parking are available.
Strictly no pets are allowed.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dpQHr3HE2qA

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: O'Donnell Garden Park, Parque De Los Pobladores, Bestor Art Park, and William Street Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 91/100 and Bike Score is 98/100. This is a Walker and Biker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 have any available units?
297 E Reed Street Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 297 E Reed Street Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
297 E Reed Street Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 E Reed Street Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
