297 E Reed Street Unit 4

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Gorgeous Victorian-style, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in Downtown San Jose. Near Schools and Google.



The updated and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and high vaulted ceiling. A kitchen complete with smooth countertops, cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Includes a washer, dryer, and wall heating installed. The exterior features a common side yard for entertaining guests.



Open parking at the back of the building and on-street parking are available.

Strictly no pets are allowed.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dpQHr3HE2qA



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: O'Donnell Garden Park, Parque De Los Pobladores, Bestor Art Park, and William Street Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 91/100 and Bike Score is 98/100. This is a Walker and Biker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.



