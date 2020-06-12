All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

2751 Lavender Ter

2751 Lavender Terrace · (408) 421-6379
Location

2751 Lavender Terrace, San Jose, CA 95111
Gardens-Villa Montery

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 2Bed 2.5Bath Modern Townhome For Rent - Property Id: 85540

This Stunning 2010 D. R. Horton modern town home offers subtle hues which achieves depth, balance, & ample spacing. All weather stucco exterior. The light & bright open floor plan is invigorated by high ceilings over an entertainer's delight living room & front yard BBQ patio. The desirable gourmet kitchen features updated granite counter tops, stylish maple cabinets, & brand name stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, microwave, and stainless steel sink. Amenities include: Hardwood floors, In house laundry, washer & dryer, water filtration system, recessed lights, dual panel windows, dual AC control system, central heating & AC System, & 2 car attached side-by-side enclosed garage parking & bonus storage space. Located nearby "The Plant" shopping centers, restaurants, county transit, public library, & easy access to freeways 87, 280, 101 for Silicon Valley commuting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85540
Property Id 85540

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 Lavender Ter have any available units?
2751 Lavender Ter has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2751 Lavender Ter have?
Some of 2751 Lavender Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 Lavender Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2751 Lavender Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 Lavender Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2751 Lavender Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2751 Lavender Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2751 Lavender Ter does offer parking.
Does 2751 Lavender Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2751 Lavender Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 Lavender Ter have a pool?
No, 2751 Lavender Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2751 Lavender Ter have accessible units?
No, 2751 Lavender Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 Lavender Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2751 Lavender Ter has units with dishwashers.
