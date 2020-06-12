2751 Lavender Ter

Amenities

Stunning 2Bed 2.5Bath Modern Townhome For Rent - Property Id: 85540



This Stunning 2010 D. R. Horton modern town home offers subtle hues which achieves depth, balance, & ample spacing. All weather stucco exterior. The light & bright open floor plan is invigorated by high ceilings over an entertainer's delight living room & front yard BBQ patio. The desirable gourmet kitchen features updated granite counter tops, stylish maple cabinets, & brand name stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, microwave, and stainless steel sink. Amenities include: Hardwood floors, In house laundry, washer & dryer, water filtration system, recessed lights, dual panel windows, dual AC control system, central heating & AC System, & 2 car attached side-by-side enclosed garage parking & bonus storage space. Located nearby "The Plant" shopping centers, restaurants, county transit, public library, & easy access to freeways 87, 280, 101 for Silicon Valley commuting.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85540

Property Id 85540



No Pets Allowed



