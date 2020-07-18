All apartments in San Jose
255 N 5th St 1

255 N 5th St · (408) 947-7877
Location

255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
rent controlled
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564

This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building. It is a first floor apartment with a private entrance, 9 and 12 foot ceilings, ceiling fan parking space. There is a full bath and shower. The kitchen has a microwave, gas stove and garbage disposal. Hot water and garbage is included. There is a common laundry area for all the tenants to use.
There is a front porch and large back yard area, vegetable garden and barbecue for all the tenants to enjoy, and a separate bicycle shed. There is also a lot of storage available.
The building has new plumbing, a water softener system, electric upgrades, and is earthquake proofed.
This is in a great location 4 blocks from Japan Town, 2 blocks from City Hall, 4 blocks from the light rail station, ½ block to a grocery store and 15 minutes walking to San Pedro Square, St. James Park. It is also 7 minutes to SJ airport and 5 minutes to Hwy 87.
The neighborhood ,historic homes, quiet, rent controlled,owner maintained
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/255-n-5th-st-san-jose-ca-unit-1/314564
Property Id 314564

(RLNE5952358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 N 5th St 1 have any available units?
255 N 5th St 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 N 5th St 1 have?
Some of 255 N 5th St 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 N 5th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
255 N 5th St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 N 5th St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 N 5th St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 255 N 5th St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 255 N 5th St 1 offers parking.
Does 255 N 5th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 N 5th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 N 5th St 1 have a pool?
No, 255 N 5th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 255 N 5th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 255 N 5th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 255 N 5th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 N 5th St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
