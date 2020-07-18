255 N 5th St 1

Amenities
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564
This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building. It is a first floor apartment with a private entrance, 9 and 12 foot ceilings, ceiling fan parking space. There is a full bath and shower. The kitchen has a microwave, gas stove and garbage disposal. Hot water and garbage is included. There is a common laundry area for all the tenants to use.
There is a front porch and large back yard area, vegetable garden and barbecue for all the tenants to enjoy, and a separate bicycle shed. There is also a lot of storage available.
The building has new plumbing, a water softener system, electric upgrades, and is earthquake proofed.
This is in a great location 4 blocks from Japan Town, 2 blocks from City Hall, 4 blocks from the light rail station, ½ block to a grocery store and 15 minutes walking to San Pedro Square, St. James Park. It is also 7 minutes to SJ airport and 5 minutes to Hwy 87.
The neighborhood ,historic homes, quiet, rent controlled,owner maintained
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/255-n-5th-st-san-jose-ca-unit-1/314564
Property Id 314564
(RLNE5952358)