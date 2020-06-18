25 S 10th St Apt 7

Amenities
Lovely Two Bedroom/One Bath Apartment w/Parking Available in Downtown San Jose!
Only a block from SJSU, this apartment is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more. Less than a 10-minute bike ride to San Jose Diridon Station, quick access to hwys 880/280/101/87.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator
- Carpet and tile flooring
- Off-street unassigned parking included.
Community Features:
- Smoke-free
- Gated access.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- No pets allowed
-Water and trash are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
