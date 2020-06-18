25 S 10th St Apt 7

Amenities

parking coffee bar some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Lovely Two Bedroom/One Bath Apartment w/Parking Available in Downtown San Jose!



Only a block from SJSU, this apartment is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more. Less than a 10-minute bike ride to San Jose Diridon Station, quick access to hwys 880/280/101/87.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes refrigerator

- Carpet and tile flooring

- Off-street unassigned parking included.



Community Features:

- Smoke-free

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- No pets allowed

-Water and trash are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

unitId: eq74ogjeesb3ic6u



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856442)