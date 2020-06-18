All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

25 S 10th St Apt 7

25 South 10th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Lovely Two Bedroom/One Bath Apartment w/Parking Available in Downtown San Jose!

Only a block from SJSU, this apartment is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more. Less than a 10-minute bike ride to San Jose Diridon Station, quick access to hwys 880/280/101/87.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator
- Carpet and tile flooring
- Off-street unassigned parking included.

Community Features:
- Smoke-free
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- No pets allowed
-Water and trash are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: eq74ogjeesb3ic6u

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 S 10th St Apt 7 have any available units?
25 S 10th St Apt 7 has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 S 10th St Apt 7 have?
Some of 25 S 10th St Apt 7's amenities include parking, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 S 10th St Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
25 S 10th St Apt 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S 10th St Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 25 S 10th St Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 25 S 10th St Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 25 S 10th St Apt 7 does offer parking.
Does 25 S 10th St Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 S 10th St Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S 10th St Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 25 S 10th St Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 25 S 10th St Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 25 S 10th St Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S 10th St Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S 10th St Apt 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
