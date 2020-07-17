2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance carport

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Live on this lovely condo home property rental located on the serene Carlton neighborhood in San Jose!



This furnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; and 1 designated spot in the covered carport, driveway, and plenty of street parking. The interior is spacious and airy with premium hardwood flooring, updated appliances, and new flooring on the upstairs. The nice kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops; fine cabinets with plenty of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. It has installed air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. The owner prefers non-smokers. Lucky renters can enjoy the shared pool.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity/gas (PG&E), cable, and Internet (Xfinity). The landlord will cover water, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QWGSoMM8cSU



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Houge Park, Live Oak Manor Park, Los Gatos Creek Park, and Blossom Hill Park.



Bus lines:

27 Winchester Station - Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos - 0.0 mile

61 Sierra & Piedmont - Good Samaritan Hospital - 0.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5926100)