San Jose, CA
2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2

2273 Samaritan Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

2273 Samaritan Drive, San Jose, CA 95124
Carlton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Live on this lovely condo home property rental located on the serene Carlton neighborhood in San Jose!

This furnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; and 1 designated spot in the covered carport, driveway, and plenty of street parking. The interior is spacious and airy with premium hardwood flooring, updated appliances, and new flooring on the upstairs. The nice kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops; fine cabinets with plenty of storage space; and ready-to-use appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. It has installed air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. The owner prefers non-smokers. Lucky renters can enjoy the shared pool.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity/gas (PG&E), cable, and Internet (Xfinity). The landlord will cover water, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QWGSoMM8cSU

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Houge Park, Live Oak Manor Park, Los Gatos Creek Park, and Blossom Hill Park.

Bus lines:
27 Winchester Station - Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos - 0.0 mile
61 Sierra & Piedmont - Good Samaritan Hospital - 0.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 have any available units?
2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 have?
Some of 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
