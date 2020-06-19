All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

214 Sedona Place

214 Sedona Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Sedona Place, San Jose, CA 95116
Thunderbird

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Gorgeous, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on the very walkable Thunderbird neighborhood in San Jose.

This comfortable and bright interior features carpeted flooring, big windows with blinds, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. A dryer is also available along with gas heating and ceiling fans. Big vanity sink cabinets and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. The exterior has an owner-maintained small yard. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

Renter pays electricity, water, cable, internet, and gas whereas the landlord will handle the HOA fees, trash, landscaping, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Plata Arroyo Park, Roosevelt Park, and Martin Park.

Bus lines:
77 Milpitas BART - Eastridge via King - 0.1 mile
22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.1 mile
23 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Stevens Creek - 0.3 mile
Rapid 523 Berryessa BART - Lockheed Martin via De Anza College - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line Mountain View - Alum Rock - 1.4 mile

(RLNE5769346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Sedona Place have any available units?
214 Sedona Place has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Sedona Place have?
Some of 214 Sedona Place's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Sedona Place currently offering any rent specials?
214 Sedona Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Sedona Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Sedona Place is pet friendly.
Does 214 Sedona Place offer parking?
Yes, 214 Sedona Place does offer parking.
Does 214 Sedona Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Sedona Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Sedona Place have a pool?
No, 214 Sedona Place does not have a pool.
Does 214 Sedona Place have accessible units?
No, 214 Sedona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Sedona Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Sedona Place has units with dishwashers.
