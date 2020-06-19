214 Sedona Place

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Gorgeous, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on the very walkable Thunderbird neighborhood in San Jose.



This comfortable and bright interior features carpeted flooring, big windows with blinds, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. A dryer is also available along with gas heating and ceiling fans. Big vanity sink cabinets and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. The exterior has an owner-maintained small yard. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



Renter pays electricity, water, cable, internet, and gas whereas the landlord will handle the HOA fees, trash, landscaping, and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Plata Arroyo Park, Roosevelt Park, and Martin Park.



Bus lines:

77 Milpitas BART - Eastridge via King - 0.1 mile

22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.1 mile

23 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Stevens Creek - 0.3 mile

Rapid 523 Berryessa BART - Lockheed Martin via De Anza College - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line Mountain View - Alum Rock - 1.4 mile



(RLNE5769346)