All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1898 Meridian Ave #39.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1898 Meridian Ave #39
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1898 Meridian Ave #39

1898 Meridian Avenue · (408) 873-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Willow Glen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1898 Meridian Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1898 Meridian Ave #39 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful Willow Glen Two Bedroom Condo - Beautifully newly remodeled two bedroom two bath condo. Amenities included are sunken tub with jets, new granite in each bathroom, large master bedroom suite, washer/dryer included new double pain windows, water and garbage included, community pool and exercise room.

Balcony currently being replaced.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Sorry No Pets

Please call our office BEFORE applying.

To apply for this property on line please visit our web site. www.rec-rentals.com. Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
BRE CORP LIC# 01201656

(RLNE2004234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1898 Meridian Ave #39 have any available units?
1898 Meridian Ave #39 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1898 Meridian Ave #39 have?
Some of 1898 Meridian Ave #39's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1898 Meridian Ave #39 currently offering any rent specials?
1898 Meridian Ave #39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 Meridian Ave #39 pet-friendly?
No, 1898 Meridian Ave #39 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1898 Meridian Ave #39 offer parking?
No, 1898 Meridian Ave #39 does not offer parking.
Does 1898 Meridian Ave #39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1898 Meridian Ave #39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 Meridian Ave #39 have a pool?
Yes, 1898 Meridian Ave #39 has a pool.
Does 1898 Meridian Ave #39 have accessible units?
No, 1898 Meridian Ave #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 Meridian Ave #39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1898 Meridian Ave #39 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1898 Meridian Ave #39?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr
San Jose, CA 79707
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity