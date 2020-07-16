1898 Meridian Ave #39

Amenities

Beautiful Willow Glen Two Bedroom Condo - Beautifully newly remodeled two bedroom two bath condo. Amenities included are sunken tub with jets, new granite in each bathroom, large master bedroom suite, washer/dryer included new double pain windows, water and garbage included, community pool and exercise room.



Balcony currently being replaced.



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



Sorry No Pets



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



