1832 Alta Mira PL

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Quiet, very low density cul-de-sac location with plenty of street parking. Big front & rear yards with access from kitchen. Completely renovated unit with new deep plush carpeting, paint, crown molding, recessed ceiling lighting, ceiling fans, venetian blinds, interior doors and double pane windows. New kitchen incudes LVT floor, new kitchen wood cabinets, granite counters, DW, frig, stove/oven. Completely renovated bath with tile floors and shower over tub. Attached one car garage & driveway. Landlord has replaced plumbing, main sewer line, electrical, roof and heating/AC systems. Not available for possession until after 06/15/20.