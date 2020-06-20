All apartments in San Jose
1832 Alta Mira PL

Location

1832 Alta Mira Pl, San Jose, CA 95124
Doerr-Steindorf

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Quiet, very low density cul-de-sac location with plenty of street parking. Big front & rear yards with access from kitchen. Completely renovated unit with new deep plush carpeting, paint, crown molding, recessed ceiling lighting, ceiling fans, venetian blinds, interior doors and double pane windows. New kitchen incudes LVT floor, new kitchen wood cabinets, granite counters, DW, frig, stove/oven. Completely renovated bath with tile floors and shower over tub. Attached one car garage & driveway. Landlord has replaced plumbing, main sewer line, electrical, roof and heating/AC systems. Not available for possession until after 06/15/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Alta Mira PL have any available units?
1832 Alta Mira PL has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Alta Mira PL have?
Some of 1832 Alta Mira PL's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Alta Mira PL currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Alta Mira PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Alta Mira PL pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Alta Mira PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1832 Alta Mira PL offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Alta Mira PL does offer parking.
Does 1832 Alta Mira PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Alta Mira PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Alta Mira PL have a pool?
No, 1832 Alta Mira PL does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Alta Mira PL have accessible units?
Yes, 1832 Alta Mira PL has accessible units.
Does 1832 Alta Mira PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Alta Mira PL has units with dishwashers.
