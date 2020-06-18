Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed 2 bath Duplex available now! 1801 Ronie Way, San Jose, CA 95124 - Offered here is a 2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bath Duplex in a great neighborhood!



Kitchen is equipped with brand new cabinets and Counters. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove & Oven.

Private backyard area.



Unit has a one car garage.

Washer/dryer hook-up only



Tenant pays for:

PG&E

Garbage ($32 per month for small bins)

Water ($110 per month)



Landlord pays for landscaping



Rent $2,900

Deposit $2,900



No Pets

No Smoking



Property is move in ready. If interested please email us Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com and or you may call our office at 408-626-4800.



BRE#01264949



