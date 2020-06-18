All apartments in San Jose
1801 Ronie Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1801 Ronie Way

1801 Ronie Way · (408) 626-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Ronie Way, San Jose, CA 95124
Oster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 Ronie Way · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed 2 bath Duplex available now! 1801 Ronie Way, San Jose, CA 95124 - Offered here is a 2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bath Duplex in a great neighborhood!

Kitchen is equipped with brand new cabinets and Counters. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove & Oven.
.
Private backyard area.

Unit has a one car garage.
Washer/dryer hook-up only

Tenant pays for:
PG&E
Garbage ($32 per month for small bins)
Water ($110 per month)

Landlord pays for landscaping

Rent $2,900
Deposit $2,900

No Pets
No Smoking

Property is move in ready. If interested please email us Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com and or you may call our office at 408-626-4800.

BRE#01264949

(RLNE5697472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Ronie Way have any available units?
1801 Ronie Way has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Ronie Way have?
Some of 1801 Ronie Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Ronie Way currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Ronie Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Ronie Way pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Ronie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1801 Ronie Way offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Ronie Way does offer parking.
Does 1801 Ronie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Ronie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Ronie Way have a pool?
No, 1801 Ronie Way does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Ronie Way have accessible units?
No, 1801 Ronie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Ronie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Ronie Way has units with dishwashers.
