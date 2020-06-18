Amenities
2 bed 2 bath Duplex available now! 1801 Ronie Way, San Jose, CA 95124 - Offered here is a 2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bath Duplex in a great neighborhood!
Kitchen is equipped with brand new cabinets and Counters. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove & Oven.
.
Private backyard area.
Unit has a one car garage.
Washer/dryer hook-up only
Tenant pays for:
PG&E
Garbage ($32 per month for small bins)
Water ($110 per month)
Landlord pays for landscaping
Rent $2,900
Deposit $2,900
No Pets
No Smoking
Property is move in ready. If interested please email us Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com and or you may call our office at 408-626-4800.
BRE#01264949
(RLNE5697472)