Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

175 W. St. James St., #1402

175 W Saint James St · (408) 297-5638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 W Saint James St, San Jose, CA 95110
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 175 W. St. James St., #1402 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
175 W. St. James St., #1402 Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent at City Heights - This 796 square foot condo features an open floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath. There are luxury touches galore, from the beautiful tile floors in the entry, kitchen, and bath, to the stainless steel appliances, and granite counters in both the kitchen and bathroom. The spacious living/dining area has a large glass slider that lets in plenty of natural sunlight. The bedroom also has a glass slider. The bath features a tile floor, tile-surrounded shower over tub, and granite counter. There is in-unit full-sized washer and dryer as well. The condo also comes with one dedicated parking space in the secured garage.

City Heights is downtown San Jose's first high-rise residential community. It is centrally located just one block north of historic San Pedro Square which has a variety of great restaurants, nightlife, a farmer’s market, and the new San Pedro Square Market. City Heights is also walking distance to San Jose Arena, Little Italy, world-class theater, and seasonal entertainment and special events. Transportation options are many – San Jose’s Diridon Station is blocks away with Caltrain and VTA Light Rail options, and highways 87, with quick access to highways 880 and 280, is just a block away.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x income to rent
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Sorry, no pets
• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Move-In/Out: City Heights requires 5 business days notice for any move in/out. Moves can be scheduled Tuesday - Saturday. Moving companies will be need to sign a Moving Co. agreement and provide a certificate of insurance with liability and workers comp. coverage.

(RLNE3154406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 W. St. James St., #1402 have any available units?
175 W. St. James St., #1402 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 W. St. James St., #1402 have?
Some of 175 W. St. James St., #1402's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 W. St. James St., #1402 currently offering any rent specials?
175 W. St. James St., #1402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 W. St. James St., #1402 pet-friendly?
No, 175 W. St. James St., #1402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 175 W. St. James St., #1402 offer parking?
Yes, 175 W. St. James St., #1402 offers parking.
Does 175 W. St. James St., #1402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 W. St. James St., #1402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 W. St. James St., #1402 have a pool?
No, 175 W. St. James St., #1402 does not have a pool.
Does 175 W. St. James St., #1402 have accessible units?
No, 175 W. St. James St., #1402 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 W. St. James St., #1402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 W. St. James St., #1402 does not have units with dishwashers.
