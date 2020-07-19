Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

175 W. St. James St., #1402 Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent at City Heights - This 796 square foot condo features an open floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath. There are luxury touches galore, from the beautiful tile floors in the entry, kitchen, and bath, to the stainless steel appliances, and granite counters in both the kitchen and bathroom. The spacious living/dining area has a large glass slider that lets in plenty of natural sunlight. The bedroom also has a glass slider. The bath features a tile floor, tile-surrounded shower over tub, and granite counter. There is in-unit full-sized washer and dryer as well. The condo also comes with one dedicated parking space in the secured garage.



City Heights is downtown San Jose's first high-rise residential community. It is centrally located just one block north of historic San Pedro Square which has a variety of great restaurants, nightlife, a farmer’s market, and the new San Pedro Square Market. City Heights is also walking distance to San Jose Arena, Little Italy, world-class theater, and seasonal entertainment and special events. Transportation options are many – San Jose’s Diridon Station is blocks away with Caltrain and VTA Light Rail options, and highways 87, with quick access to highways 880 and 280, is just a block away.



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x income to rent

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Sorry, no pets

• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

• Move-In/Out: City Heights requires 5 business days notice for any move in/out. Moves can be scheduled Tuesday - Saturday. Moving companies will be need to sign a Moving Co. agreement and provide a certificate of insurance with liability and workers comp. coverage.



