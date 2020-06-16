All apartments in San Jose
1644 Tiffany Way

1644 Tiffany Way · (408) 371-0705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1644 Tiffany Way, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen South-Lincoln Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1644 Tiffany Way · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story Ranch Style 4/2 Home in Well Established Willow Glen Neighborhood - ***PLEASE NOTE WE WILL ONLY ACCEPT CALLS ON THIS PROPERTY FOR SCREENING AND SCHEDULING VIEWINGS! DUE TO COVID19 PROTOCOL EVERYONE MUST BRING A MASK OR FACE COVERING WHEN VIEWING.***

M&R PROPERTY MGMT.
408-371-0705 EXT.6

Nestled in a well established neighborhood this spacious single story home has 1800 sq. ft. of living space! Amenities include:

Very clean and efficient galli-style kitchen with all electric stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and eating area

Family room off of kitchen area has a wood burning fireplace and lots of windows that allow natural sunlight through out the day.

Living room with fireplace and wall to wall back windows that allow for a lot of natural shine light and easy access to well manicured back yard.

Separate formal dining area at entry

Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with new vanities, shower/tub enclosure, lighting, flooring, toilets and mirrors.

All 4 bedrooms are good size with plenty of closet space and the 4th can be used as an office if needed.

Full size washer/dryer in garage

Single car garage. Owners storage cabinet not to be used or opened.

Well manicured yards w/gardening service. Back patio offers lots of space for relaxing and entertaining!

Solar attic fans, dual pane windows and ceiling/wall insulation help to keep the house cool on summer days and warm in the winter months!

Plantation shutters, freshly cleaned "like new" wall to wall carpets throughout and new interior/exterior paint. Ready to move into!
NO SMOKING

NO PETS UNLESS: Service animals with proper documentation.

Rent: $4,000
Sec. Dep. $4,300

Off of Curtner Ave./Booksin. Close to shopping, parks, schools and not far from 87 and downtown Willow Glen.

***PRIOR TO CALLING FOR A VIEWING, PLEASE READ OUR REQUIREMENTS
FOR QUALIFYING BELOW***

ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MEET PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO contacting our office to arrange an appointment to view this unit.

Property will be shown during daylight hours M-F 10:00 am - 4:30 p.m.

1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.

2) Combined household gross income must be 3 times the amount of rent responsible for

3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.

Matsuich & Raich Property Management 408-371-0705

(RLNE5589799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Tiffany Way have any available units?
1644 Tiffany Way has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Tiffany Way have?
Some of 1644 Tiffany Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Tiffany Way currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Tiffany Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Tiffany Way pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Tiffany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1644 Tiffany Way offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Tiffany Way does offer parking.
Does 1644 Tiffany Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 Tiffany Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Tiffany Way have a pool?
No, 1644 Tiffany Way does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Tiffany Way have accessible units?
No, 1644 Tiffany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Tiffany Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Tiffany Way does not have units with dishwashers.
