1644 Tiffany Way

Single Story Ranch Style 4/2 Home in Well Established Willow Glen Neighborhood - ***PLEASE NOTE WE WILL ONLY ACCEPT CALLS ON THIS PROPERTY FOR SCREENING AND SCHEDULING VIEWINGS! DUE TO COVID19 PROTOCOL EVERYONE MUST BRING A MASK OR FACE COVERING WHEN VIEWING.***



M&R PROPERTY MGMT.

408-371-0705 EXT.6



Nestled in a well established neighborhood this spacious single story home has 1800 sq. ft. of living space! Amenities include:



Very clean and efficient galli-style kitchen with all electric stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and eating area



Family room off of kitchen area has a wood burning fireplace and lots of windows that allow natural sunlight through out the day.



Living room with fireplace and wall to wall back windows that allow for a lot of natural shine light and easy access to well manicured back yard.



Separate formal dining area at entry



Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with new vanities, shower/tub enclosure, lighting, flooring, toilets and mirrors.



All 4 bedrooms are good size with plenty of closet space and the 4th can be used as an office if needed.



Full size washer/dryer in garage



Single car garage. Owners storage cabinet not to be used or opened.



Well manicured yards w/gardening service. Back patio offers lots of space for relaxing and entertaining!



Solar attic fans, dual pane windows and ceiling/wall insulation help to keep the house cool on summer days and warm in the winter months!



Plantation shutters, freshly cleaned "like new" wall to wall carpets throughout and new interior/exterior paint. Ready to move into!

NO SMOKING



NO PETS UNLESS: Service animals with proper documentation.



Rent: $4,000

Sec. Dep. $4,300



Off of Curtner Ave./Booksin. Close to shopping, parks, schools and not far from 87 and downtown Willow Glen.



***PRIOR TO CALLING FOR A VIEWING, PLEASE READ OUR REQUIREMENTS

FOR QUALIFYING BELOW***



ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MEET PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO contacting our office to arrange an appointment to view this unit.



Property will be shown during daylight hours M-F 10:00 am - 4:30 p.m.



1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.



2) Combined household gross income must be 3 times the amount of rent responsible for



3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.



