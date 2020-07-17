All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1462 Glacier Dr.

1462 Glacier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Glacier Drive, San Jose, CA 95118
Valley View-Reed

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cambrian 3BR/2BA Home w/ Central A/C, Near HWY 85 & 17! - Great Central Location in the Cambrian Park Neighborhood with Award Winning Schools, Parks, Trails & Shopping. Open floor plan with Wood-Laminate Flooring, Lots of Cabinet Space in Kitchen, Gas Cook-top, Dishwasher, Eat-in Kitchen Area, & 2 separate Living Rooms, each with a Firplace.

New Paint Throughout Interior!! Central A/C, Large Backyard, 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer included.
One year lease. No smoking. Pets Negotiable!
Gardening & Garbage Included!

**Please Review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.

Please email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.

ATTENTION: Information on Internet Rental Websites is compiled from public records and may have inaccurate or outdated information. Refrigerator not included. Please go to www.almaden4rent.com to see current information about this property.
Realtor® BRE#:01970226

(RLNE5875693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Glacier Dr. have any available units?
1462 Glacier Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 Glacier Dr. have?
Some of 1462 Glacier Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Glacier Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Glacier Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Glacier Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1462 Glacier Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1462 Glacier Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1462 Glacier Dr. offers parking.
Does 1462 Glacier Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1462 Glacier Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Glacier Dr. have a pool?
No, 1462 Glacier Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1462 Glacier Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1462 Glacier Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Glacier Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 Glacier Dr. has units with dishwashers.
