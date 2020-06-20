Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom Apartment | Gated Community | Carport



-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Perfect spot for commuters, the Gish Light Rail Station is just a 2-minute walk away!



Excellent location, just minutes to the light rail, highways 880/101, downtown, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and more.



Unit Features:

- Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet

- Wall air conditioning unit in the kitchen

- Gas heating system

- Smartlock



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated community with remote operated gate



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets are allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1455-Kerley-Dr-Apt-2-San-Jose-CA-95112



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



