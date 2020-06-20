All apartments in San Jose
1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2

Location

1455 Kerley Drive, San Jose, CA 95112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment | Gated Community | Carport

-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Perfect spot for commuters, the Gish Light Rail Station is just a 2-minute walk away!

Excellent location, just minutes to the light rail, highways 880/101, downtown, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and more.

Unit Features:
- Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet
- Wall air conditioning unit in the kitchen
- Gas heating system
- Smartlock

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated community with remote operated gate

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets are allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1455-Kerley-Dr-Apt-2-San-Jose-CA-95112

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4622732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 have any available units?
1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 have?
Some of 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 Kerley Dr Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
