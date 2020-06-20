Amenities
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment | Gated Community | Carport
-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!
Perfect spot for commuters, the Gish Light Rail Station is just a 2-minute walk away!
Excellent location, just minutes to the light rail, highways 880/101, downtown, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and more.
Unit Features:
- Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet
- Wall air conditioning unit in the kitchen
- Gas heating system
- Smartlock
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated community with remote operated gate
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets are allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1455-Kerley-Dr-Apt-2-San-Jose-CA-95112
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
No Pets Allowed
