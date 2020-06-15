Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

1367 Phelps Ave, #1 is a 3 Bed / 2.0 Bath, 1107 square foot Condo.



This lovely unit has been recently updated throughout with new kitchen counters, granite countertops, appliances, nice laminate flooring, new carpet, updated bath, the works!



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 off street

* Park - 1 carport

* Laundry On Site (coin operated)

* Refrigerator

* Range / Stove

* Dishwasher

* Microwave Vent Hood

* Garbage Disposal

* Eat-in Kitchen

* Master On Suite

* Pool - community

* Back Yard

* Forced Air Heat

* Garbage (Tenant)

* Yard (Tenant)

* Yard (Owner)

* Professional Property Management

* Nearby schools include George C. Payne Elementary School, Primary Plus Elementary School and Rosemary Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Hamilton Euromarket, Oakmont Produce Market and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include PennyLane Frozen Yogurt & Candy, Starbucks and Rice + Noodles Asian Kitchen. Nearby restaurants include Memory Odd, Sushi Zono and Negeen Restaurant. 1367 Phelps Ave #1 is near Starbird Park, San Tomas Park and Frank M. Santana Park. This address can also be written as 1367 Phelps Avenue Apartment 1, San Jose, California 95117.



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit of 1.5 times monthly rent

* No Pets

* Water & Sewer: Provided by HOA

* Gas & Electric: Tenant pays PG&E

* Garbage: Owner Pays Garbage

* Laundry: Property includes a common area laundry facility. It may require Tenant to pay to use machines.

* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income

* Section 8 Housing Vouchers or other similar subsidized housing programs not accepted at this property

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 6/8/19

