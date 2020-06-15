All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:51 PM

1367 Phelps Ave

1367 Phelps Avenue · (760) 354-8685
Location

1367 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA 95117
Millic-Phelps

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1367 Phelps Ave, #1 is a 3 Bed / 2.0 Bath, 1107 square foot Condo.

This lovely unit has been recently updated throughout with new kitchen counters, granite countertops, appliances, nice laminate flooring, new carpet, updated bath, the works!

AMENITIES:

* Park - 1 off street
* Park - 1 carport
* Laundry On Site (coin operated)
* Refrigerator
* Range / Stove
* Dishwasher
* Microwave Vent Hood
* Garbage Disposal
* Eat-in Kitchen
* Master On Suite
* Pool - community
* Back Yard
* Forced Air Heat
* Garbage (Tenant)
* Yard (Tenant)
* Yard (Owner)
* Professional Property Management
* Nearby schools include George C. Payne Elementary School, Primary Plus Elementary School and Rosemary Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Hamilton Euromarket, Oakmont Produce Market and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include PennyLane Frozen Yogurt & Candy, Starbucks and Rice + Noodles Asian Kitchen. Nearby restaurants include Memory Odd, Sushi Zono and Negeen Restaurant. 1367 Phelps Ave #1 is near Starbird Park, San Tomas Park and Frank M. Santana Park. This address can also be written as 1367 Phelps Avenue Apartment 1, San Jose, California 95117.

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit of 1.5 times monthly rent
* No Pets
* Water & Sewer: Provided by HOA
* Gas & Electric: Tenant pays PG&E
* Garbage: Owner Pays Garbage
* Laundry: Property includes a common area laundry facility. It may require Tenant to pay to use machines.
* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income
* Section 8 Housing Vouchers or other similar subsidized housing programs not accepted at this property
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

Offered by:
Gower Properties
Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 6/8/19
Unit Reference: 052-12

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Phelps Ave have any available units?
1367 Phelps Ave has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 Phelps Ave have?
Some of 1367 Phelps Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Phelps Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Phelps Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Phelps Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Phelps Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1367 Phelps Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Phelps Ave does offer parking.
Does 1367 Phelps Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 Phelps Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Phelps Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1367 Phelps Ave has a pool.
Does 1367 Phelps Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1367 Phelps Ave has accessible units.
Does 1367 Phelps Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 Phelps Ave has units with dishwashers.
