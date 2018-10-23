All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1214 Sandra Drive

1214 Sandra Drive · (408) 873-2100 ext. 288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1214 Sandra Drive, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1214 Sandra Drive · Avail. Jun 20

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1214 Sandra Drive Available 06/20/20 Gorgeous Willow Glen home - We are excited to present this beautifully renovated 1700 square foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. It showcases a large family with recessed lighting, ceiling fan, new carpet, and entrance into the back yard. The living room offers new carpet and recessed lighting. It also has a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room off the kitchen, covered patio area with ceiling fan, detached two car garages, and a large back yard with citrus trees. The kitchen is truly the heart of this home and is an entertainers delight. It offers sleek Kitchenaide stainless-steel appliances (refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave), inset under cabinet lighting, gorgeous granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry. The master suite offers a wall-to-wall closet an attached bathroom with a walk-in stall shower, and access onto the covered patio. Just for your tempered enjoyment, the home offers central AC and heating.

Located within the prestigious neighborhood of Willow Glen and is in the middle of everything! Minutes from highways 280/87, walking distance to Willow Glen Middle and Willow Glen High School, and a short drive to downtown Willow Glen, Zanotto's Family Market, SAP Center, CalTrain, restaurants, parks, and entertainment.

Monthly rent includes garbage and gardening services.

No pets allowed.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying as the application fee is non-refundable.
To apply for this property on line please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
CalDRE Corporation License #01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Sandra Drive have any available units?
1214 Sandra Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Sandra Drive have?
Some of 1214 Sandra Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Sandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Sandra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Sandra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Sandra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1214 Sandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Sandra Drive does offer parking.
Does 1214 Sandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Sandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Sandra Drive have a pool?
No, 1214 Sandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Sandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Sandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Sandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Sandra Drive has units with dishwashers.
