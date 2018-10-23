Amenities

1214 Sandra Drive Available 06/20/20 Gorgeous Willow Glen home - We are excited to present this beautifully renovated 1700 square foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. It showcases a large family with recessed lighting, ceiling fan, new carpet, and entrance into the back yard. The living room offers new carpet and recessed lighting. It also has a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room off the kitchen, covered patio area with ceiling fan, detached two car garages, and a large back yard with citrus trees. The kitchen is truly the heart of this home and is an entertainers delight. It offers sleek Kitchenaide stainless-steel appliances (refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave), inset under cabinet lighting, gorgeous granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry. The master suite offers a wall-to-wall closet an attached bathroom with a walk-in stall shower, and access onto the covered patio. Just for your tempered enjoyment, the home offers central AC and heating.



Located within the prestigious neighborhood of Willow Glen and is in the middle of everything! Minutes from highways 280/87, walking distance to Willow Glen Middle and Willow Glen High School, and a short drive to downtown Willow Glen, Zanotto's Family Market, SAP Center, CalTrain, restaurants, parks, and entertainment.



Monthly rent includes garbage and gardening services.



No pets allowed.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



Please call our office BEFORE applying as the application fee is non-refundable.

To apply for this property on line please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.



Real Estate Connections

408-873-2100

CalDRE Corporation License #01201656



(RLNE4627399)