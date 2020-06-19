All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1155 Holly Ann Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1155 Holly Ann Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1155 Holly Ann Pl

1155 Holly Ann Place · (669) 247-9841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1155 Holly Ann Place, San Jose, CA 95120
Glenview Serenity

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4495 · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is a comfortable and elegant home located in a quiet neighborhood of San Jose.

It's located in a cul-de-sac which makes it a family friendly zone, especially for kids since it also has large backyard! It also has a driveway that can park four cars in addition to 2-car garage!

Around the area you can find yourself visiting nearby parks, restaurants, and grocery stores just minutes away. It is equipped with various large windows which allows lots of natural sunlight throughout the house.

Overall this house is perfect for those who work in San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, and other nearby cities.

(RLNE5781125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Holly Ann Pl have any available units?
1155 Holly Ann Pl has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Holly Ann Pl have?
Some of 1155 Holly Ann Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Holly Ann Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Holly Ann Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Holly Ann Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Holly Ann Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1155 Holly Ann Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Holly Ann Pl does offer parking.
Does 1155 Holly Ann Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 Holly Ann Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Holly Ann Pl have a pool?
No, 1155 Holly Ann Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Holly Ann Pl have accessible units?
No, 1155 Holly Ann Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Holly Ann Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Holly Ann Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1155 Holly Ann Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments
911 Chestnut Street
San Jose, CA 95110
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd
San Jose, CA 95111
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity