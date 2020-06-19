1155 Holly Ann Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

This house is a comfortable and elegant home located in a quiet neighborhood of San Jose.



It's located in a cul-de-sac which makes it a family friendly zone, especially for kids since it also has large backyard! It also has a driveway that can park four cars in addition to 2-car garage!



Around the area you can find yourself visiting nearby parks, restaurants, and grocery stores just minutes away. It is equipped with various large windows which allows lots of natural sunlight throughout the house.



Overall this house is perfect for those who work in San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, and other nearby cities.



(RLNE5781125)