1063 Esparanza Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1063 Esparanza Way

1063 Esparanza Way · No Longer Available
Location

1063 Esparanza Way, San Jose, CA 95138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
1063 Esparanza Way Available 06/15/20 WELL APPOINTED BASKING RIDGE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME - Consider the very long list of amenities that comes with this updated and upgraded two bedroom, two and a half bath town home. Pool and spa just a step or two away....Rita Ledesma Elementary School also just a short hop away. Shady front area for your barbecue patio and inside you find hardwoods except in the bedrooms, gas fireplace, frig and washer & dryer. Work out room or separate office space has been added. One car garage. Central air conditioning. Master suite features a sunny balcony, large walk in closet...even larger shower and dual sinks. Kitchen is fully equipped and is framed by a good sized breakfast bar. Open parking in the complex. Does not accept pets nor smoking. Available after June 15th.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Esparanza Way have any available units?
1063 Esparanza Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 Esparanza Way have?
Some of 1063 Esparanza Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Esparanza Way currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Esparanza Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Esparanza Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1063 Esparanza Way is pet friendly.
Does 1063 Esparanza Way offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Esparanza Way does offer parking.
Does 1063 Esparanza Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 Esparanza Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Esparanza Way have a pool?
Yes, 1063 Esparanza Way has a pool.
Does 1063 Esparanza Way have accessible units?
No, 1063 Esparanza Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Esparanza Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1063 Esparanza Way does not have units with dishwashers.
