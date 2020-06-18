Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

1063 Esparanza Way Available 06/15/20 WELL APPOINTED BASKING RIDGE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME - Consider the very long list of amenities that comes with this updated and upgraded two bedroom, two and a half bath town home. Pool and spa just a step or two away....Rita Ledesma Elementary School also just a short hop away. Shady front area for your barbecue patio and inside you find hardwoods except in the bedrooms, gas fireplace, frig and washer & dryer. Work out room or separate office space has been added. One car garage. Central air conditioning. Master suite features a sunny balcony, large walk in closet...even larger shower and dual sinks. Kitchen is fully equipped and is framed by a good sized breakfast bar. Open parking in the complex. Does not accept pets nor smoking. Available after June 15th.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803654)