1047 Phelps Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Shared home not an Apt. Text 408 315 7223 No habla espanol, when inquiring specify your interest in one or two bedrooms and quantity of people you are inquiring for. Apply at Avail.co a fee of $35. bundle or $55. fee for the backround process after the backround and credit check is completed we can schedule a time to see the rooms for rent at your request. All backround fees for the application process will be refunded after the end of the second month. Please no showing up unscheduled at the front door asking to see the rooms.

Amazing 2 bedrooms for rent in a 4 bedroom home shared with one 58 year old male in West San Jose. Amenities: most everything new central air, heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, carpet, dishwasher, laundry, patio, yard. No pets.

Free wi-fi, $2890. a month for two rooms, three tenants. $2290. a month for one room two people. $1290. for one room one person per month. The bedrooms are upstairs and have a bathroom they share between only them. First and last month rent required, $ 700. deposit. Share utilities. You have the majority of the access to the house, the two bedrooms next to each other, full bathroom, shared kitchen, shared bathroom downstairs, dining room-your area, front room-your area, front and back yard-your area.