Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

1047 Phelps Ave

1047 Phelps Avenue · (408) 315-7223
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1047 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA 95117
Eden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Room 1 or 2 · Avail. now

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Shared home not an Apt. Text 408 315 7223 No habla espanol, when inquiring specify your interest in one or two bedrooms and quantity of people you are inquiring for. Apply at Avail.co a fee of $35. bundle or $55. fee for the backround process after the backround and credit check is completed we can schedule a time to see the rooms for rent at your request. All backround fees for the application process will be refunded after the end of the second month. Please no showing up unscheduled at the front door asking to see the rooms.
Amazing 2 bedrooms for rent in a 4 bedroom home shared with one 58 year old male in West San Jose. Amenities: most everything new central air, heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, carpet, dishwasher, laundry, patio, yard. No pets.
Free wi-fi, $2890. a month for two rooms, three tenants. $2290. a month for one room two people. $1290. for one room one person per month. The bedrooms are upstairs and have a bathroom they share between only them. First and last month rent required, $ 700. deposit. Share utilities. You have the majority of the access to the house, the two bedrooms next to each other, full bathroom, shared kitchen, shared bathroom downstairs, dining room-your area, front room-your area, front and back yard-your area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Phelps Ave have any available units?
1047 Phelps Ave has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 Phelps Ave have?
Some of 1047 Phelps Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Phelps Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Phelps Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Phelps Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1047 Phelps Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1047 Phelps Ave offer parking?
No, 1047 Phelps Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Phelps Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Phelps Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Phelps Ave have a pool?
No, 1047 Phelps Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Phelps Ave have accessible units?
No, 1047 Phelps Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Phelps Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 Phelps Ave has units with dishwashers.
