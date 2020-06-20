1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning alarm system oven

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6d063ee7ec0379e0e3243 Brand new Unit House located San Jose ( McLaughlin & Bellingham) Ready move in on May 17.

Unit:living area quiet neighborhood . Private Entrance,LED lighting in 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, brand new kitchen, oven, sink, garbage disposable, refrigerator,high quality water proof floor throughout the living room, bedroom, bathroom. New dual panel windows. Fire alarm system in all room. Brand new roof and insulation soothing central A/C and heater. High efficiency electric washer and dryer inside unit. Plenty parking space on front yard and additional street parking available.

1 years Lease terms/security deposit /employment verification, back ground. No pet, No smoking. Tenant pay: Pg&e, Water, Recycle. Accept section 8, seriously inquiry only



(RLNE5806974)