1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121

1044 Summerfield Drive · (650) 463-9203
Location

1044 Summerfield Drive, San Jose, CA 95121
Stonegate West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6d063ee7ec0379e0e3243 Brand new Unit House located San Jose ( McLaughlin & Bellingham) Ready move in on May 17.
Unit:living area quiet neighborhood . Private Entrance,LED lighting in 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, brand new kitchen, oven, sink, garbage disposable, refrigerator,high quality water proof floor throughout the living room, bedroom, bathroom. New dual panel windows. Fire alarm system in all room. Brand new roof and insulation soothing central A/C and heater. High efficiency electric washer and dryer inside unit. Plenty parking space on front yard and additional street parking available.
1 years Lease terms/security deposit /employment verification, back ground. No pet, No smoking. Tenant pay: Pg&e, Water, Recycle. Accept section 8, seriously inquiry only

(RLNE5806974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 have any available units?
1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 have?
Some of 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 does offer parking.
Does 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 have a pool?
No, 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 have accessible units?
No, 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Summerfield Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95121 does not have units with dishwashers.
