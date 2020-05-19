Amenities

1 E. Julian St., #210 Available 07/10/20 Fantastic floorplan and great living space in 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo Downtown - This beautiful 727 square foot 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo at 1 E. Julian St. offers a fantastic living space in Downtown San Jose. You enter the condo through a private patio and are greeting by hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. A large living room also has a dining area as you make your way into the kitchen. The kitchen has solid countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as a generous amount of cabinet space.



There is a full bathroom that features a shower-over-tub with tile floors. The bedroom has a large set of windows on the far wall to let in a lot of natural light. The bedroom also has a large walk-in closet and a fantastic small private patio. The condo also comes with a stackable washer and dryer and one parking space in the lift system in the garage. Because it is a lift system, the maximum height for a car is 5’9”.



One East Julian is a secured building with secured parking. The complex is within walking distance of all of downtown San Jose’s wonderful attractions including restaurants, theater, and nightlife. It is an easy stroll to the San Jose Arena, San Pedro Square Market, the SoFa District, and the San Jose Market Center. Transportation is convenient with VTA Light Rail two blocks away. Easy freeway access is minutes away, as is San Jose Mineta International Airport.

This condo comes with one parking space in the lift system in the garage.



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Sorry, no pets

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account



No Pets Allowed



