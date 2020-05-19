All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1 E. Julian St., #210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1 E. Julian St., #210
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1 E. Julian St., #210

1 East Julian Street · (408) 297-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1 East Julian Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 E. Julian St., #210 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
1 E. Julian St., #210 Available 07/10/20 Fantastic floorplan and great living space in 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo Downtown - This beautiful 727 square foot 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo at 1 E. Julian St. offers a fantastic living space in Downtown San Jose. You enter the condo through a private patio and are greeting by hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. A large living room also has a dining area as you make your way into the kitchen. The kitchen has solid countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as a generous amount of cabinet space.

There is a full bathroom that features a shower-over-tub with tile floors. The bedroom has a large set of windows on the far wall to let in a lot of natural light. The bedroom also has a large walk-in closet and a fantastic small private patio. The condo also comes with a stackable washer and dryer and one parking space in the lift system in the garage. Because it is a lift system, the maximum height for a car is 5’9”.

One East Julian is a secured building with secured parking. The complex is within walking distance of all of downtown San Jose’s wonderful attractions including restaurants, theater, and nightlife. It is an easy stroll to the San Jose Arena, San Pedro Square Market, the SoFa District, and the San Jose Market Center. Transportation is convenient with VTA Light Rail two blocks away. Easy freeway access is minutes away, as is San Jose Mineta International Airport.
This condo comes with one parking space in the lift system in the garage.

Because it is a lift system, the maximum height for a car is 5’9”

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Sorry, no pets
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3249507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E. Julian St., #210 have any available units?
1 E. Julian St., #210 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E. Julian St., #210 have?
Some of 1 E. Julian St., #210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E. Julian St., #210 currently offering any rent specials?
1 E. Julian St., #210 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E. Julian St., #210 pet-friendly?
No, 1 E. Julian St., #210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1 E. Julian St., #210 offer parking?
Yes, 1 E. Julian St., #210 does offer parking.
Does 1 E. Julian St., #210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 E. Julian St., #210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E. Julian St., #210 have a pool?
No, 1 E. Julian St., #210 does not have a pool.
Does 1 E. Julian St., #210 have accessible units?
No, 1 E. Julian St., #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E. Julian St., #210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 E. Julian St., #210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 E. Julian St., #210?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court
San Jose, CA 95125
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St
San Jose, CA 95126
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
Boynton Gardens
975 Boynton Avenue
San Jose, CA 95117
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity