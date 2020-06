Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Historic loft in the heart of the city - Property Id: 288249



The space -

Partially furnished with custom and built ins including cabinets and dining area booth

1 bed (loft) 1 bath (flex space can function as possible-2 room space)

Remodeled bathroom

Remodeled kitchen with stainless high end appliances including front loading laundry

Custom Motorized blinds with remote

Secure underground parking

Unique historical building

Large beautiful original windows with woodwork detail

Recessed LED lighting throughout

High 13'+ ceilings

Extra storage space and closets in unit

*pet friendly building

